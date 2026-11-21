It's been several years since the Daniel Craig era of James Bond concluded, and work on Bond 26 is currently underway . Of course, this past week there was some big news on the front, as it was finally confirmed that Robert Pattinson would play the new 007 . All the while, many are still wondering who will be the next Bond Girl. My pick is Alexandra Daddario, and I'm not the only one who feels that way. Now, amid the rumors, Daddario is weighing in.

According to recent reports that have dropped, the race for the position of next Bond Girl is becoming quite interesting. So far, prediction market Kalshi’s got Margaret Qualley topping Sydney Sweeney for its pick, followed by names like Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh along with others. While Daddario’s not on that list, it's no surprise she's still been linked to Bond 26 speculation. While speaking to Hollywood ReelTime, the fan-favorite actress shared a level-headed take:

The internet says things. I don’t really know. (laughs) I mean, I’m very excited to see the Bond movie, but I don’t believe I’ll be in it. I don’t know. The internet can say anything, I guess.

Based on the Couples Weekend star's laughter throughout her response, I’m curious if she knows something we don’t. But, like her Hershey costar Finn Witrock said, “Never say never.” I personally think Daddario would do a great job, as she has more than enough charm to pull it off. When looking back at the most iconic Bond Girls throughout history , they've each had elements of seen glamour, intelligence, emotional depth and mystery, and Daddario can embody all of those attributes.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

We clearly know the Mayfair Witches actress has the beauty that’ll surely make the MI6 agent swoon. Whether she's wowing us with an end-of-summer bikini or giving Hollywood glamour in a gorgeous backless dress , fashionista Daddario would be perfect for it. Not to mention, any Bond can fall under the spell of her piercing blue eyes .

Other than looking like a true beauty, though, the Texas Chainsaw 3D star has experience with action movies like the Percy Jackson films and San Andreas. Daddario has also played characters who are vulnerable and emotionally guarded. Through her award-recognized portrayal of Rachel in The White Lotus , she played a woman experiencing internal struggles and conflicting emotions about her husband.

Also, in True Detective, Daddario's character, Lisa, refuses to be disregarded while serving as a mistress to Detective Hart. So, with these two HBO roles alone, I believe Daddario can give both sensuality and substance while playing a Bond Girl. I also want to see her chemistry with Robert Pattinson. While the two have never done a project together, I can see them playing off each other well.

While we don’t know yet who will be the lucky lady to play the next Bond Girl, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for Alexandra Daddario to get the part. Hopefully, additional information on the upcoming film -- which is being directed by Denis Villeneuve -- will arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, though, you can watch Daddario in the 2026 movie release Hershey, which is in theaters now.