It turns out Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, did successfully manage a payout from the producers of You Can See Everything, which has been crushing it on the 2026 movie schedule. However, the money isn’t going to him or Holmes. Instead, it’s going to charity. The details are still a little murky, but we do have more understanding of what went down after the scene in the movie where he brings it up and the card at the end that explains he changed his mind and wasn’t going to profit from the movie. Given how big a box office hit ($89 million and counting) the A24 release has been, it's probably a nice chunk of change. So what is going on? Here’s what we know.

One of the more controversial aspects of the production of You Can See Everything was Evans negotiating a payout with execs from A24 and the movie's co-directors, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The scene, which sees Evans asking for money after Holmes has left the room, has been a topic of conversation among fans of the film. Even lawyers have chimed in on how it could affect the judgment against Holmes, who owes somewhere north of $400 million in restitution after her conviction on fraud crimes.

In the scene, everyone agrees that Evans (and presumably Holmes) will be paid for their appearances. Then, at the end, a card appears informing the audience that Evans backed off this deal and wouldn’t be paid. Now, a new report in The Hollywood Reporter has clarified it. According to the article, Evans is earning money on the backend, but that money is reportedly going to a children’s charity. The article did not specify which charity.

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The outlet also confirmed with A24 that a deal had been struck, but neither the outlet’s sources nor A24 revealed how much the charity would be getting or what percentage of the backend was negotiated. The film is closing in on $100 million at the box office, and it's sure to earn more when it hits VOD sometime in the near future (the exact date is still not confirmed). That’s to say nothing about whatever money the film will earn when it moves to HBO Max, likely in early 2027.

This is yet another saga in a movie that is full of intrigue both on-screen and off. It is also another wrinkle in trying to determine what is true and what is not. That question is at the core of the movie, and it seems even now, weeks after its release and years after Evans and Holmes were filmed before she reported to prison in 2023. That question is still lingering in every aspect. I’ve said before that this movie is like an onion, and this is one more layer getting peeled away, but it’s only offering up another layer that is just as fascinating.