Ever since Tony premiered on the 2026 movie schedule , I’ve been looking forward to rewatching it with an HBO Max subscription . That’s because it’s such a lovely and unexpectedly heartwarming film about Anthony Bourdain’s cooking origins, and I found myself wanting to hang out in Provincetown again. However, while I did that, I also learned that the director Matt Johnson and star Dominic Sessa don’t exactly feel the same way about the film, as they described making it as “being stabbed in the stomach.”

When CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic sat down to chat with the cast and director of the critically acclaimed Tony , she told them she loved the movie and described it as a “warm hug.” Matt Johnson went on to say he’s actually heard this sentiment from “so many people.” And Stavros Halkias, who plays Dimitri in the movie, noted that “it is sentimental.”

I couldn’t agree more. The found family element of this film is honestly quite wholesome (despite the chaos). Along with that, hanging out with Tony as he figures out his life and falls in love with cooking is a really good time. Plus, there are parts of Tony that genuinely make me emotional . So, yes, in many ways, the movie is heartwarming, because he finds his people and his calling, and who wouldn’t want to spend time watching him do that?

However, making this movie was a totally different story. Making that point very clear, Dominic Sessa, who plays Tony, and Johnson, who directed it, had this to say:

Dominic Sessa : It didn’t feel that way. Making it.

: It didn’t feel that way. Making it. Matt Johnson: No, in the moment, it felt like being stabbed in the stomach.

Well, I can’t say I blame Sessa, specifically, for having this reaction. I mean, the best gag in Tony is the one where he gets splashed in the face with water over and over again. He told us that filming those scenes “sucked,” and Johnson described Sessa’s experience with this gag as “a kind of prison torture."

So, I can see why they’d also note that filming the movie didn’t feel like a hug, and in a way felt like getting “stabbed in the stomach.”

However, again, that’s not how it reads on screen. As a movie, Tony is wonderful and not a torturous watch at all. To that point, Stavros Halkias jumped into the conversation to say:

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Stavros Halkias : But you’re right it is also shot so like… It’s like syrupy, is what I would say.

: But you’re right it is also shot so like… It’s like syrupy, is what I would say. Matt Johnson : Yes.

: Yes. Stavros Halkias : It’s like it is…it does feel kind of like you're eating a nice honey donut.

: It’s like it is…it does feel kind of like you're eating a nice honey donut. Matt Johnson : Yeah. It's warm and ameliorated.

: Yeah. It's warm and ameliorated. Stavros Halkias: A loukoumades. Sorry, I was thinking of a Greek thing. There’s no American version. A loukoumade is what it's called.

Well, loukoumades are Greek donuts with honey, and they look delectable. And like Halkias pointed out, Tony is like a warm treat for viewers. Between Tony learning how to cook with Antonio Banderas’ Ciro, his realization that this is what he wanted to do with his life, and that Eric Ripert cameo at the end of the movie that comes with the first time Tony refers to himself as Anthony, it’s hard not to feel heartwarming energy radiating off this A24 flick.

However, when you rewatch it and feel that way, just make sure to remember and appreciate the fact that it was not that warm and cozy to make.