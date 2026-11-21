When Calls the Heart’s 13th season ended with a proposal amid the 2026 TV schedule, and fan have since been clamoring for more! Fan-favorite couple Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) and Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) finally got engaged on the long-running Hallmark drama, and Hope Valley is abuzz with wedding preparations. As filming for Season 14 begins to wrap up, the network has released a new look, and Hearties have a lot of thoughts in the aftermath of that wedding-centric trailer.

Just recently, Hallmark Channel surprised fans by releasing a new trailer for WCTH Season 14, which officially premieres this coming January. Naturally, the trailer centers on Elizabeth and Nathan’s much-anticipated nuptials, and how the town is preparing. The two characters seem to be content about their impending union couple, and the excitement is definitely building in Hope Valley:

Elizabeth and Nathan’s engagement and subsequent wedding have been a long time coming. Viewers have witnessed quite a bit on the romance front, including the love triangle between Elizabeth, Nathan and Lucas (Chris McNally). The two have gone through a lot together and separately, and as someone who has been rooting for them for a while, I could not be happier that this is finally happening. And I’m not the only one. Plenty of Hearties took to the comments of the Instagram video to share their excitement, including user apeyberg, who loves this early Christmas present:

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❤️ Oh. My. Goodness! Can't wait! Thank you so much Hallmark Channel! The BEST Christmas gift!

Given filming on When Calls the Heart's new season is nearly done and the show usually returns pretty early in a given year, this trailer being dropped now makes sense. Like the fan above, I am definitely happy about this early present, and it’s just what fans need to get them hyped about what's to come. However, now that the first trailer is out and we've seen glimpses of what's to come, the wait could become even more tougher. Still, pcmy01’s excitement is building:

The anticipation and excitement that’s building up inside ALL WCTH FANS right now is skyrocketing!!! I, we, can hardly hold it together. This is gonna be epic! 🙌🏾♥️🤩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Ever since the Season 13 finale aired in March, I've personally found the wait for Season 14 to be tough, and I'm not sure this great new tease is going to make that easier for me. Nevertheless, it's evident that ahead of Thanksgiving, fans are just thankful to have any kind taste of the new episodes. And, based on the comment shared by heartiefollower, this little promo is going to go a long way amid the wait:

I'm so glad this promo lasts for 20 minutes 😍

Meanwhile, along with Nathan and Elizabeth’s wedding, there is something else that fans can look forward to. Season 14 will mark the return of Lori Loughlin’s Abigail Stanton. It was announced last year that the Full House alum would be back in after exiting the show during Season 6. Fans got a glimpse of Abigail at the very end of the Season 13 finale when she officially returned to Hope Valley, and loriloughlinerinkrakowfan is excited to have her back:

So BEYOND happy to have our Abigail back!!! 🥹💕

There is indeed a lot to be excited about for When Calls the Heart Season 14. And, aside from the wedding and Loughlin’s much-celebrated return, I can imagine the producers having more surprises in store, and Hearties seem as anxious as ever. The reveal of the premiere date also makes the prospect of the show's return feel much more real. mamazach_jackiez is looking forward to everything coming in Season 14, and I’m right there with them:

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I can barely wait, so looking forward to this beautiful wedding and all season 14 brings!

Like so many others, I really hope the wait for When Calls the Heart's return won't be too bad. Hopefully, now that we’re getting into the holiday season, time will be moving a little bit quicker. That aside, though, I'm optimistic that the moment Nathan and Elizabeth finally say “I do” will be well worth the wait. On that note, WCTH Season 14 premieres on Sunday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.