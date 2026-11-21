Grand Theft Auto VI came out on November 19, and literally one day after that, it was announced that it had hit $3.79 billion in sales. That’s a seriously impressive number. I mean, it took Taylor Swift nearly two years to make $2 billion with her highly profitable Eras Tour . GTA did more than that in one day. However, while that is quite mind-blowing to think about, fans aren’t so impressed by this comparison.

Grand Theft Auto VI Has Already Made More Than The Eras Tour

To get into the specifics, it was reported by Rockstar Games that GTA VI has reached $3.79 billion in sales as of November 20, per The AP . It also stated that 32.5 million units were sold in pre-release. When People published a story on what the video game had reportedly made, it prominently noted that it had already outgrossed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Looking at the Eras Tour, specifically, after its 21-month run, it racked up $2 billion in tickets sold and over 10 million people attended the concerts (its proshot was also a major box office success and can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). The NYT , that’s “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.” Also, reportedly, the tour’s average gross per night was between $14 and $17 million.

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Considering the fact that both the Eras Tour and GTA VI were highly anticipated events – Taylor Swift hadn’t toured in six years before Eras, and fans waited 13 years for the new GTA – I get why this comparison is staggering. It’s honestly wild that it took GTA one day to do more than what Taylor Swift did in a little less than two years.

However, many fans made it clear they weren’t that impressed by this comparison.

However, Fans Aren’t That Impressed By This Feat

When you really think about it, comparing GTA to the Eras Tour is like comparing apples and oranges. One is a concert tour; the other is a video game. Yes, they’re both major moments of monoculture. However, that’s kind of all they have in common. So, that left people commenting things like this on People’s post about the video game outgrossing Swift’s tour:

Comparing a video game to a music tour 🤨

…and? Is this a competition? A weird flex attempt involving apples and oranges?

I think comparing a game 13 years in the making to a concert that happened recently is an extremely weird comparison

I don’t remember the option of having Taylor Swift perform at my house. Access was a little bit harder…. Slightly.

You're comparing limited sales to unlimited sales. What a random thing to do

There was literally a limit of how many people could actually go to the Eras Tour sooo……….

Something many comments pointed out was that there was a cap on how many people could attend the Eras Tour. There are only so many people you can fit in a stadium. Anyone can buy and play Grand Theft Auto VI. So, it makes sense that it could make more than the tour in such a short period of time.

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It might be more fitting to compare GTA VI's release to this year’s box office, considering almost anyone can go to the movies if they want to. In one day, this video game managed to make more than the current highest-grossing film on the 2026 movie schedule , which is Spider-Man: Brand New Day (the film made more than $2 billion worldwide during its run in theaters this summer).

Then, if we really want to compare apples to apples, Grand Theft Auto V generated $1 billion in sales during its first three days. In total, the 2013 game accounts for over 230 million of the franchise's 470 million units sold. It would seem the sixth installment is well on its way to beating its predecessor.

Anyway, getting back to GTA and The Eras Tour, overall, I agree with fans in a way, because this is a hard comparison to make. However, it’s also undeniable that the release of GTA VI and The Eras Tour are two of the biggest pop culture moments in recent history, and it is kind of wild that the video game managed to outgross the concert series in one day.