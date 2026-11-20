I Was Shocked And Excited Sunrise On The Reaping Added Those Lucy Grey References. Here's Why
The Hunger Games is a bonafide shared universe.
Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
The Hunger Games movies have entertained audiences for decades now, and we're getting yet another book to screen adaptation with Francis Lawrence's Sunrise on the Reaping. The latest prequel tells the story of Haymitch's games, with actor Joseph Zada perfectly emulating Woody Harrelson. There are still some surprises for those who read the book, including a few references to Lucy Gray from Songbirds and Snakes (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) that weren't in the source material. CinemaBlend spoke to the movie's director about why those changes were made for the latest installment in the franchise.
Years after the original Hunger Games movies, we've returned to Panem thanks to author Suzanne Collins' pair of prequels. First was Songbirds and Snakes, which followed a young President Snow who fell in love with and then lost Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird. Lucy Gray's fate is left ambiguous in both the film and book, as she disappeared and fled from Snow after winning the 10th Hunger Games.
Sunrise on the Reaping's movie deviates from the book by having Snow mention Lucy Gray by name when talking to Haymitch at Plutarch's home. As you can see in the video above, I had to ask Francis Lawrence about this change, and he told me:
Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. While Haymitch makes a quick enemy out of Snow during the Chariot sequence that killed Louella, why would the President of Panem (played in this film by Ralph Fiennes) show up in person to intimidate him? This scene was expanded in the film by having Snow specifically talk about Lucy Gray, the District 12 victor and his love interest that he's still seemingly searching for. Whether or not we ever get confirmation about her ultimate fate remains to be seen.
In addition to Snow name-dropping Lucy Gray, we also get another reference to Zegler's character during the funeral scene towards the end of the movie. At the services for the District 12 tributes like Maysilee, the Covey sing "The Old Therebefore," the song Lucy Gray belts out as snakes cover her body at the end of her Games. In our same conversation Lawrence explained how this came about, telling me:
I honestly love this attention to detail. While these are not huge moments in the Hunger Games movies, the way songs are used throughout the franchise helps to make the cinematic universe feel more interconnected. There's a ton of lore within the story of Panem, and these small changes to Sunrise on the Reaping will no doubt be powerful for longtime fans of the YA franchise.
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Francis Lawrence mentioned this being a goal in including "The Old Therebefore" in the newest Hunger Games movie, saying:
Sunrise on the Reaping's reviews have been mixed, but now moviegoing audiences will get to judge the latest Hunger Games flick for themselves. Fans are hoping to see more prequels in the future, but that'll presumably only happen once Suzanne Collins release another novel. Fingers crossed that happens sooner rather than later.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that the franchise keeps expanding with more prequels.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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