Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games movies have entertained audiences for decades now, and we're getting yet another book to screen adaptation with Francis Lawrence's Sunrise on the Reaping. The latest prequel tells the story of Haymitch's games, with actor Joseph Zada perfectly emulating Woody Harrelson. There are still some surprises for those who read the book, including a few references to Lucy Gray from Songbirds and Snakes (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) that weren't in the source material. CinemaBlend spoke to the movie's director about why those changes were made for the latest installment in the franchise.

Years after the original Hunger Games movies, we've returned to Panem thanks to author Suzanne Collins' pair of prequels. First was Songbirds and Snakes, which followed a young President Snow who fell in love with and then lost Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird. Lucy Gray's fate is left ambiguous in both the film and book, as she disappeared and fled from Snow after winning the 10th Hunger Games.

Sunrise on the Reaping's movie deviates from the book by having Snow mention Lucy Gray by name when talking to Haymitch at Plutarch's home. As you can see in the video above, I had to ask Francis Lawrence about this change, and he told me:

That's not in the book. And that came out of conversations that we had with Suzanne and our screenwriter when we're going through and just talking about, you know, you have to go into every scene and go 'How? Why?' all of that. And we started to question about Snow making this appearance and why him coming in person is so important, especially when he's, you know, not feeling so well. Not to spoil anything. And that's what we came up with, which I was really happy about is this idea of this kind of personal quest that for 40 years he's still been obsessed with what happened to Lucy Gray.

Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. While Haymitch makes a quick enemy out of Snow during the Chariot sequence that killed Louella, why would the President of Panem (played in this film by Ralph Fiennes) show up in person to intimidate him? This scene was expanded in the film by having Snow specifically talk about Lucy Gray, the District 12 victor and his love interest that he's still seemingly searching for. Whether or not we ever get confirmation about her ultimate fate remains to be seen.

In addition to Snow name-dropping Lucy Gray, we also get another reference to Zegler's character during the funeral scene towards the end of the movie. At the services for the District 12 tributes like Maysilee, the Covey sing "The Old Therebefore," the song Lucy Gray belts out as snakes cover her body at the end of her Games. In our same conversation Lawrence explained how this came about, telling me:

Suzanne is a real music aficionado. And, you know, she obviously was very involved in writing many lyrics for the previous songs and all of that. And has, you know, sort of her mythology of how these songs have been sung and what songs have been passed along. That was one of the ideas too, is that that's the kind of song that you would sing at a funeral, which is partially why Lucy Gray sings it when she thinks that she's gonna die, so that she's almost singing her own funeral song. So, but it's just nice that you, you feel those kind of connections, and it's the same with The Hanging Tree, you hear Lucy Gray singing that, but you've already heard Katniss singing it.

I honestly love this attention to detail. While these are not huge moments in the Hunger Games movies, the way songs are used throughout the franchise helps to make the cinematic universe feel more interconnected. There's a ton of lore within the story of Panem, and these small changes to Sunrise on the Reaping will no doubt be powerful for longtime fans of the YA franchise.

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Francis Lawrence mentioned this being a goal in including "The Old Therebefore" in the newest Hunger Games movie, saying:

But that's just a song that she's heard and has been passed down for years, you know, in District 12. So it's just, it's nice how everything interconnects.

Sunrise on the Reaping's reviews have been mixed, but now moviegoing audiences will get to judge the latest Hunger Games flick for themselves. Fans are hoping to see more prequels in the future, but that'll presumably only happen once Suzanne Collins release another novel. Fingers crossed that happens sooner rather than later.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that the franchise keeps expanding with more prequels.