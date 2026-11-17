Anticipation has been building for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth for months, and the first reactions are in. Fans of Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and David Fincher, like me, can rest easy. I’ve been excited for this since I first learned the three would team up for the movie, which will be available with a Netflix subscription on December 23, but will run for two weeks in theaters starting November 25 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Now that the first reactions are hitting social media after the movie premiered last night in Los Angeles,

I’m even more excited, especially after reading one review that subtly referred to the Tarantino-Fincher pairing as my favorite candy, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Drew Taylor, who writes for The Wrap, summed it up perfectly, saying the writer and director are “like peanut butter and chocolate”:

Absolutely loved #CliffBooth — Tarantino and Fincher are like peanut butter and chocolate (the peanut butter is profane and the chocolate dipped in blood). Stop watching anything, go see it on the biggest screen around, have the time of your life. An absolute triumph. The best. https://t.co/6uUNnHPjyINovember 17, 2026

Taylor is not alone in his praise, either. Many are lauding the combination of the two, who came together on this sort-of-kinda-sequel to Tarantino’s 2019 smash hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which earned Brad Pitt his first Academy Award and is, in my opinion, Tarantino’s best movie since Pulp Fiction (hot take, I know). Courtney Howard, a writer for Variety and other outlets, calls the movie a great “hang out” film, giving flowers to Pitt and his co-stars Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Weller:

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THE FURTHER MISADVENTURES OF #CLIFFBOOTH is a pure riot. David Fincher’s play at a nostalgic bygone era Quentin Tarantino loves works like gangbusters. Takes time to form, but plays like a LA film noir hangout picture. Pitt & Debicki are electric together. Peter Weller, MVP. https://t.co/njhxWdSm0fNovember 17, 2026

“Hangout” movies are among my favorite styles of movies. When they are done well, like Dazed and Confused or most of my favorite Tarantino movies (Once Upon a Time, Jackie Brown, etc.), they often become the movies I return to over and over. This seems to be another one of those. Clayton Davis, another Variety writer, also calls it one:

David Fincher’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is a wild, hilarious hangout movie. Brad Pitt slides back into his beloved Oscar-winning role and gives his best performance since “Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood.” Elizabeth Debicki brings an intoxicating sensuality, and Scott Caan and Peter Weller are such a treat that they could have had triple the screen time. The cinematography is gorgeous. If the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this one is a full-on sonnet. It’s also a nice reminder that not every director needs to write their own films, and not every writer needs to direct them. Fincher and Tarantino haven’t been this much fun in years. #CliffBooth #netflixfilm #OscarsNovember 17, 2026

Critic Josh Blumenkranz also leans into the hangout aspect of the movie, and again praises the supporting cast, including Debicki and Scott Caan:

THE FURTHER MISADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH a hilarious, violent, and cool hangout movie. Brad Pitt is charming as ever as Cliff Booth. Welcome additions Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan also deliver. Not as good as Once but still a fun time. Love letter to Los Angeles! #cliffbooth https://t.co/lMosyYBFI0November 17, 2026

Debicki, who is probably best known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, is getting a ton of love, with some saying she “stuns” and Jazz Tangcay from Variety calling her the MVP of the movie:

Elizabeth Debicki in #CliffBooth she doesn’t miss and is one of the film’s MVP https://t.co/yulGVidzWcNovember 17, 2026

Pretty much every reaction that I’ve read this morning is glowing, even when critics don’t think it’s as good as Once Upon a Time. Simon Thompson posted:

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David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of #CliffBooth pops, throbs and crackles. Like Once Upon a Time… this is a love letter to LA. An eclectic, ragtag cast make this a slick and sexy romp. A salty and slower-burning side piece to Tarantino’s original with a fire final act. https://t.co/3izap5l2wpNovember 17, 2026

He also called it a “love letter” to Hollywood, which was the descriptor that many would hang on the first movie starring Pitt as the stuntman Cliff Booth alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio doesn’t appear in this one, nor do the other stars of the Tarantino classic, like Margot Robbie. This is Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Debicki, according to the reviews, and that is A-OK with me.

Could this movie land another Oscar nomination for Pitt? It’s not often that an actor gets a nomination twice for the same role, as Al Pacino did for playing Michael Corleone in the first two Godfather films. It sounds like that is definitely on the table here. I really can’t wait to check out what sounds like a really fun movie in IMAX next month.