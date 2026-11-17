The Reactions To Brad Pitt’s New Cliff Booth Movie Are Wild, And I Didn’t Expect One Reference
When a great writer and a great director meet, it's magic
Anticipation has been building for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth for months, and the first reactions are in. Fans of Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and David Fincher, like me, can rest easy. I’ve been excited for this since I first learned the three would team up for the movie, which will be available with a Netflix subscription on December 23, but will run for two weeks in theaters starting November 25 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Now that the first reactions are hitting social media after the movie premiered last night in Los Angeles,
I’m even more excited, especially after reading one review that subtly referred to the Tarantino-Fincher pairing as my favorite candy, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Drew Taylor, who writes for The Wrap, summed it up perfectly, saying the writer and director are “like peanut butter and chocolate”:
Taylor is not alone in his praise, either. Many are lauding the combination of the two, who came together on this sort-of-kinda-sequel to Tarantino’s 2019 smash hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which earned Brad Pitt his first Academy Award and is, in my opinion, Tarantino’s best movie since Pulp Fiction (hot take, I know). Courtney Howard, a writer for Variety and other outlets, calls the movie a great “hang out” film, giving flowers to Pitt and his co-stars Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Weller:
“Hangout” movies are among my favorite styles of movies. When they are done well, like Dazed and Confused or most of my favorite Tarantino movies (Once Upon a Time, Jackie Brown, etc.), they often become the movies I return to over and over. This seems to be another one of those. Clayton Davis, another Variety writer, also calls it one:
Critic Josh Blumenkranz also leans into the hangout aspect of the movie, and again praises the supporting cast, including Debicki and Scott Caan:
Debicki, who is probably best known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, is getting a ton of love, with some saying she “stuns” and Jazz Tangcay from Variety calling her the MVP of the movie:
Pretty much every reaction that I’ve read this morning is glowing, even when critics don’t think it’s as good as Once Upon a Time. Simon Thompson posted:
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He also called it a “love letter” to Hollywood, which was the descriptor that many would hang on the first movie starring Pitt as the stuntman Cliff Booth alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio doesn’t appear in this one, nor do the other stars of the Tarantino classic, like Margot Robbie. This is Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Debicki, according to the reviews, and that is A-OK with me.
Could this movie land another Oscar nomination for Pitt? It’s not often that an actor gets a nomination twice for the same role, as Al Pacino did for playing Michael Corleone in the first two Godfather films. It sounds like that is definitely on the table here. I really can’t wait to check out what sounds like a really fun movie in IMAX next month.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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