As A Lifelong Street Fighter Fan, Here's What I Want To See (And What I Don't Want To See) From The Upcoming Movie

I've been a fan of the Street Fighter series for as far back as I can remember.

When Street Fighter II: The World Warrior debuted in 1991, I was there, man. Sure, I had never heard of the first game (and wouldn't end up playing it until years later), but when it comes to the title that changed fighting games forever, I was at ground zero.

And, I've stuck with the series. I've played every mainline title (including some of the offshoot games like the Vs. series, and Street Fighter EX), and consider myself a true fan. So, when word came out that we were getting yet another movie that’s supposed to come out on March 20th, 2026 from Sony and Legendary, I immediately started jotting down what I wanted to see, and what I definitely didn't want to see in this upcoming film.

Want To See: The Entire Timeline Represented, From Alpha To Street Fighter 6

You know, when I ranked the 10 best video game movies , do you want to know what film I didn’t put on there? The 1994 Street Fighter flick. It’s not like I hate the movie or anything like that, though. For example, when it comes to the original Mortal Kombat movie vs. the 1994 Street Fighter movie , it’s actually hard for me to decide which film I like better. That said, I enjoy both from a guilty pleasure perspective. Kind of like Mortal Kombat Annihilation, which I know is bad , but love anyway.

However, I don’t want this next Street Fighter to be bad. I want it to be good. Because believe it or not, but this is the third major SF movie that we’re going to get. In case you don’t remember (or didn’t even know it existed) , we actually got Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li back in 2009, and that really was terrible. Interestingly enough, we did get some elements from the actual story there, such as Chun-Li working with Charlie Nash, and her hatred for M. Bison.

That said, I want to see the entire timeline represented in this new movie, from the Alpha series all the way up to Street Fighter 6. Now, this doesn’t mean that I want the entire storyline crammed into just one movie, but I do want to see characters like Gouken and Akuma making appearances. I also want to see the rise of Shadaloo with Bison, Vega, Balrog, and Sagat.

Not only that, but I want to see the SF 4 and 5 years, as well as SF 3, which takes place after 4 and 5, story wise. Then, I want it to lead up to Street Fighter 6. I truly do want it all, and I think it is possible, even if only in references. Legendary has done a fantastic job handling the lore of the MonsterVerse , so I have full confidence that they can do the same with my beloved video game series.

Don’t Want To See: A Storyline That Only Seems Loosely Connected To The Games Like In The Old Movie

As mentioned earlier, I do like the 1994 movie with Raul Julia and Jean-Claude Van Damme, but it’s mostly because it’s just so damn silly. Yes, we did pretty much get all of the characters (minus Fei Long and Akuma) from Super Street Fighter II, but honestly, they just didn’t feel right. Ryu and Ken as con artists? Balrog working with Chun-Li? Dhalsim as a scientist? Like, what?

I mean, it wasn’t as bizarre as the original Super Mario Bros. movie (which I also love and defend) , but it still really didn’t quite feel like Street Fighter. And, don’t even get me started on the abysmal The Legend of Chun-Li, which felt even less like the game.

No, if anything, I want this movie to feel as SF as hell. A great template would be 1994’s Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, which felt super faithful to the source material. Honestly, if I wasn’t so dead set on this new film including all of the storylines from Alpha through 6, then I’d just say make a live-action version of that animated film. They seriously nailed the perfect SF movie three decades ago.

Want To See: Classic Music And Locations From The Series Represented Like The Super Mario Brothers Movie

We didn’t give The Super Mario Bros. Movie the most shining review (in fact, our very own Eric Eisenberg docked it for being “a checklist of video game references). But, do you know what? I loved that movie to pieces , and mostly because it was just “a checklist of video game references.”

I adored all of the musical cues and easter eggs in the film, and how it basically felt like a love letter to the fans, and I want that exact same feeling in this next Street Fighter movie. When Guile comes on the screen, I want to hear Guile’s theme . When we get introduced to Alex (he’s my favorite SF character, so I hope we get introduced to him), I’d love to hear “Jazzy NYC” .

I’d also love if we saw locations from the game, as well as classic sound effects. Because look, while I really want a great story, I also want a nostalgic experience that I can watch over and over again. That’s part of the fun!

Don’t Want To See: New Characters Added Specifically For The Movie

Did you see 2021’s Mortal Kombat? I thought it was okay, but honestly, I’d choose the 1995 movie over it any day of the week. Because I absolutely hate Cole Young, who was a brand new character added to the story because…well, I have no idea why he was added to the story.

I mean, it’s not like MK doesn’t already have about a million characters that they could have used instead as the main protagonist. They just had to add a new character, didn’t they?

I’m sorry, but he just didn’t work for me. It’s not that the actor, Lewis Tan, was bad. He was fine, given what he had to work with. But, that’s just it. Why did he have to work with it in the first place? Why couldn’t he have just been another character in the series, like Johnny Cage (We’re actually getting Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in the sequel ). I just didn’t understand why they had to create somebody new.

Which is exactly what I don’t want for this upcoming movie. Now, I don’t think they need to use Ryu as the protagonist. In fact, if they want to use Luke, or even Rashid (Or Alex!) as the hero, I’d be cool with that, too. But, use the characters that we already know and love and don’t create somebody new. It’s completely unnecessary.

Want To See: Fireballs Flying Out Of Hands, And Flaming Dragon Punches

Lastly, can we please not be ashamed to make this movie as video gamey as possible? The first Street Fighter movie had characters using guns, but also seemed gun-shy when it came to committing to making the characters act like they do in the games (well, except for one cool scene) .

That said, I don’t want it to look ridiculous like when Chun-Li fired the kikouken in The Legend of Chun-Li. No, if anything, I want the special moves to look like they do in the games. I don’t just want Zangief to do a piledriver; I want him to do an SPD (a SPINNING piledriver) . I don’t just want Guile to do a backflip. I want him to do a somersault flash kick !

I also want to see fireballs flying out of hands, and fists lighting on fire with dragon punches. (I even want to see Okizeme!) Honestly, if this movie could be as close to the games as possible, and look like fights from the game, then I think every long-time Street Fighter fan will be happy.