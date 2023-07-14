Mortal Kombat 2 Set Photo Reveals Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage Look

Historically video game movies have struggled to impress audiences. But there have been a few glaring exceptions recently, including Simon McQuoid’s 2021 Mortal Kombat movie. A sequel is currently underway, which will introduce more beloved characters to fight to the death. And a new Mortal Kombat 2 set photo has revealed Karl Urban ’s Johnny Cage look.

The ending of Mortal Kombat hinted that the titular tournament was coming, with the final scene specifically teasing the entrance of Johnny Cage . There was a ton of discourse online about who could be playing this fan favorite character, before The Boys star Karl Urban landed the gig. MK boss Ed Boon recently posted a Twitter photo with Urban, revealing his sweet hairdo and Cage’s signature sunglasses. Check it out below:

Sign me up. While Johnny Cage is somewhat of a comedic presence in the Mortal Kombat video games, Karl Urban looks totally badass in the role. And I’m eager to see him involved in some bloody action sequences, no doubt using the video game character’s signature moves and powers in the process. Bring on the splits!

The above image comes from the set of Mortal Kombat 2, which is filming in Australia. Filming began back in June, and is expected to wrap in September. Although with the Screen Actors Guild joining the WGA strike, it’s possible that the sequel will end up delayed. But maybe during that time we’ll be able to see more first looks at other characters. Hey, I’d settle for more of Urban as Johnny Cage.

The first Mortal Kombat delivered action sequences that were appropriately brutal for the bloody video game franchise. That included some horrifying fatalities , with both heroes and villains falling throughout the course of its runtime. As such, additional characters were necessary to continue the story. And there are some beloved fighters joining the fray for the sequel.

The cast of Mortal Kombat 2 includes a number of truly iconic characters joining the returning faces like Lewis Tan’s Cole Young and Jessica McNamee’s Sonya Blade. You actress Tati Gabrielle will be playing Jade, while Adeline Rudolph will portray Kitana. We’ll also be introduced to new versions of villains like Shao Khan, Queen Sindell, and Quan Chi.

Karl Urban seems like a great choice to play Johnny Cage, and he’s certainly got experience with genre work and action sequences. In addition to his ongoing role as Billy Butcher in The Boys, he also played Eomer in Lord of the Rings, McCoy in the Star Trek movies, and Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok. Smart money says he’ll be bringing that experience to Mortal Kombat 2’s action sequences.

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't currently have a release date. The first movie is streaming now on Max.