Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Shared Parting Words After The Very Final Scene Finished Filming

If you're a Star Trek fan, 'tis the season for reading the farewell posts of the Strange New Worlds cast. From Celia Rose Gooding twerking on the Captain's Chair to the final cast photo featuring a bearded Spock, we've gotten a lot of content from the set about the final weeks of filming, even if boughs of holly haven't been quite as prominent.

As we look ahead to the 2026 TV schedule and more Trek, Anson Mount chronicled the final scene of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Instagram. While readers won't be able to stream it with a Paramount+ subscription for quite some time, I can feel the gravitas of its significance in Mount's words, as he commemorated the moment with a farewell to his role as Captain Pike:

Last night at approximately 11:15 pm EST, the last 'cut' was called by Mr. Akiva Goldsman. Many tears were shed, many hugs were given, but everyone was smiling and proud of the work (so much of which has yet to been seen by anyone outside the fold). During my career, I have learned a couple of things: 1) Acting is a service position, and 2) so is leadership. Thank you for allowing me to occupy the chair. Full sails and following winds, my friends. Pike out. ❤️🖖

I can't help but feel like the white sheet over Captain Pike's desk was done for dramatic effect, but I like the way it commemorates a death of sorts for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. I prefer this tribute compared to the pictures of actors' trailer doors that I've seen in other farewell posts. That said, maybe it's a privilege of being at the top of the call sheet to share a photo from the final season's set.

To dive a bit deeper into Anson Mount's comments, I would wager that the fact that Akiva Goldsman yelled "cut" would mean that the co-showrunner directed the series finale of the acclaimed series. That's not a huge surprise considering Goldsman directed episodes previously, though I did wonder if Jonathan Frakes or another director would be granted that honor.

Anson Mount taking a photo of Pike's desk is interesting, though, as I know Goldsman told CinemaBlend his ideal finale was to chronicle Kirk's first day as Captain of the Enterprise. Was this photo chosen simply because it was a familiar setting for the character in the series, or is Pike still running the Enterprise in the series finale?

I also have to bring up the possibility that the white sheet over the desk could be a symbolic hint that we're going to see Pike's tragic accident. Putting a white sheet over someone is typically reserved for the deceased, however, and that wouldn't apply in that scenario. Pike survived his accident, though he would be severely debilitated after. Still, I couldn't help but think of that when I initially saw the image. Ugh, it's going to be hard to wait for this final season, though I am happy it's still a ways away.

Before we get to the final season, Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to Paramount+ in 2026. I'm eager to see how those upcoming episodes will set the stage for the final season, and obviously, how the final season could set up any potential follow-up series.