Pete Davidson's Partner Elsie Hewitt Has A Message For New Moms After Becoming A Mom Herself

Three months after Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson (32) was spotted with new love interest Elsie Hewitt (29), it was announced that the two were becoming parents. Essentially, what started as a new romance transformed into an exciting new parenting chapter. Hewitt gave birth to their “perfect angel,” just a few days ago, and she's currently reveling in the bliss. She also decided to send a message to all new moms out there based on her own experiences of new motherhood thus far.

Leading up to the birth of her child, Elsie Hewitt showed off her baby bump via mirror selfies. Of course, now comes the challenging work of being a parent to her new child. It would seem that Hewitt has picked a pretty emotional habit now that her baby girl has arrived. With that, she took to her Instagram story to ask other mothers if they have the same experience:

(Image credit: Elsie Hewitt's Instagram stories)

Honestly, I can imagine what that feeling must be like. For nine months, a woman is imagining what their baby will be like. Then once he or she is born, they’re no longer a fantasy. What a person has is a living baby they can proudly hold and call their own. It's easy to see how that reality can make any new mother cry, and that's quite beautiful.

I love when new mothers in Hollywood post relatable content about their first experiences of parenthood. There's a chance such posts could help mothers know that they aren’t alone in their feelings and experiences they have upon welcoming a child.

For example, Cameron Diaz -- who welcomed her first child via surrogacy in 2019 -- opened up about her feelings on motherhood and looking forward to seeing her daughter grow. Halle Bailey also shared postpartum advice after welcoming her first child, a son, telling her followers to enjoy all of it and to keep going after your dreams. I would hope that words of wisdom like these can make a world of difference to new mothers in need of support and encouragement.

Before their baby was born, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt seemingly put a lot of thought into their new chapter. For instance, they made sure to pick a “Staten Island normal” name for their daughter, eventually agreeing to the name Scottie Rose. The stand-up comic also dreams of him and pal MGK taking their kids on stroller walks together, with the hope that Hewitt and Megan Fox are cool with that.

Also, given Davidson and his partner have an impressive VHS collection, there's a good chance that baby will be introduced to a lot of entertaining movies. What a lucky gal she is to have two loving parents in her life.

All in all, I appreciate Elsie Hewitt for expressing her vulnerable feelings about welcoming her baby girl. Sure, motherhood has its share of ups and downs, but I love the fact that Hewitt seems to be embracing her new status as a mom in full force.