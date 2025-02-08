Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Evil Na’vi Teases Make Me Nervous, But I’m Smiling Over Details About Another New Clan

James Cameron’s Avatar universe–considered some of the best sci-fi movies of all time–has never been short on breathtaking world-building. However, the upcoming Fire and Ash -- which is set to be released amid the 2025 movie schedule -- set to take things even further with the introduction of new Na’vi clans. While much of the buzz has centered around the nerve-inducing Mangkwan "Ash" Clan, a fiery and more antagonistic Na’vi faction, another new group has me way more excited.

Costume designer Deborah L. Scott recently told Empire that the Wind Traders, also known as the Tlalim Clan, bring a completely different energy to Avatar 3—they’re colorful, lively, and full of personality.

The Wind Traders Might Be Pandora’s Most Joyful Clan

Unlike the Ash People, positioned as a darker, more aggressive force in the story, the Wind Traders are all about vibrancy, spectacle, and aerial adventure. Deborah L. Scott described what we can expect once they fly onto the scene and the schedule of upcoming sci-fi flicks:

They’re upbeat, happy, colourful. And when they come into our movie, everyone’s excited to see them. It’s like the circus is in town.

That makes them stand out from the more stoic and nature-bound Na’vi clans fans have seen thus far. Even their method of travel sounds awe-inspiring—they reportedly traverse Pandora on massive, jellyfish-like creatures instead of the ikran (banshees) we’ve come to associate with aerial Na’vi warriors. If The Way of Water expanded Pandora’s oceans, Fire and Ash seem ready to take us into the skies like never before.

The Wind Traders aren’t just bringing energy—they’re bringing style. Their leader, Peylak, played by David Thewlis, who is set to join the returning Avatar cast members, sports an eye-catching sunset-colored cloak, which initially had a more rugged look. But as Scott revealed, James Cameron had bigger plans:

Originally the cloak was a little more rugged, a little more rustic. But as all the clans developed, Jim [Cameron] said, ‘I just don’t think it’s grand enough.’ So I went back and reinvented it.

That attention to detail speaks volumes about the Wind Traders’ larger-than-life presence. They aren’t just another Na’vi clan—they’re a spectacle. If the Wind Traders bring a sense of wonder, Peylak looks to be their most captivating figure. According to Scott, David Thewlis delivers a commanding performance, bringing grace and presence to the role:

The way he carries himself, he’s got great posture. He’s absolutely stunning in the movie.

With their joyful energy, breathtaking aerial rides, and striking designs, the Wind Traders could be one of the most exciting additions to Pandora yet—and I, for one, can’t wait to see them take flight. Of course, all the while, I'm still slightly unnerved thinking about the other newcomers of this film.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What We Know About The Ash People

The first two Avatar films portray the Na’vi as deeply spiritual, peaceful, and closely connected to nature. They only take up arms when their home is threatened. But Fire and Ash is set to introduce a very different kind of Na’vi.

While James Cameron insists Fire and Ash isn’t a “dark” film, he has confirmed that the Ash People will present a morally complex, more aggressive side of the Na’vi. This fire-wielding tribe has endured unspeakable horrors, shaping them into a group that protects itself by any means necessary—even if it means resorting to extreme measures.

One of the most intriguing new characters is Varang (played by Oona Chaplin), who's willing do things that could be considered "evil." Unlike the Na’vi of the forests, skies, or seas, Varang leads a clan that thrives in Pandora's brutal, volcanic regions. Their fiery homeland alone suggests they will bring a whole new kind of danger to the world, making them one of the most formidable forces Jake Sully and his allies have faced yet.

James Cameron has hinted that the Ash People will challenge everything we thought we knew about the Na’vi, bringing a morally complex, more aggressive side to the species. And with their arrival on the big screen later this year, one thing is sure—the battle for Pandora is about to escalate in ways we haven’t seen before. I'm already shivering just thinking about the destruction that might go down.

But while the Ash People promise conflict and intensity, the Wind Traders seem to offer something entirely different—joy, movement, and spectacle. With their floating jellyfish-like mounts, circus-like energy, and a striking leader in Peylak, they could provide some of the threequel's most visually breathtaking and emotionally uplifting moments.

As we count down to Avatar: Fire and Ash’s theatrical release on December 19, fans can revisit Pandora by streaming the first two films with a Disney+ subscription—because if these new clans are any indication, this franchise is about to get bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever.