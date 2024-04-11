Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Getting Animated Movies, And The Marvel Vet They Cast As The Villain Is Perfect

Avatar: The Last Airbender's world is about to get bigger, because Paramount just announced three standalone animated Avatar films are in development. Leading these movies will be Aang: The Last Airbender which will feature Eric Nam as the grown-up avatar and Dave Bautista as the big bad. And let me tell you, when I found out the Marvel alum would be voicing the next villain in this universe, I got so excited!

Coming straight out of CinemaCon (via Variety) the thrilling cast for the first project in the works was announced, notably including Dave Bautista as the big bad. Considering his history of iconic, menacing and funny roles, I think he's quite literally the perfect fit for this part.

