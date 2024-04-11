Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Getting Animated Movies, And The Marvel Vet They Cast As The Villain Is Perfect
I'm not kidding, this is perfect casting!
Avatar: The Last Airbender's world is about to get bigger, because Paramount just announced three standalone animated Avatar films are in development. Leading these movies will be Aang: The Last Airbender which will feature Eric Nam as the grown-up avatar and Dave Bautista as the big bad. And let me tell you, when I found out the Marvel alum would be voicing the next villain in this universe, I got so excited!
Coming straight out of CinemaCon (via Variety) the thrilling cast for the first project in the works was announced, notably including Dave Bautista as the big bad. Considering his history of iconic, menacing and funny roles, I think he's quite literally the perfect fit for this part.
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Mack Rawden
By Erik Swann