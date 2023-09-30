The Boy And The Heron: Release Date, Trailer, And What We Know About The Hayao Miyazaki Movie

The Boy and the Heron is coming to theaters – and there's plenty that we know.

I'm a big anime lover, for those who don't know. I wasn't always. I was more of an occasional watcher for some time, but due to staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive Attack on Titan watch , I ended up loving the genre more than I thought I would. From the badass characters of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia to the brilliant artistry from Season 3 of Demon Slayer , I've stayed up to date with modern anime television.

Anime movies have been something I've fallen slightly behind on, but that's because they usually don't release in the United States around the same time as they do in Japan, so it could be harder to go to the theater. However, I always pay attention to one specific anime studio when they release a movie – Studio Ghibli, especially when Hayao Miyazaki is involved.

His latest film, The Boy and the Heron, will be coming out soon. But what is this movie going to be about? And when might we expect it? Here is what we know so far.

The Boy and the Heron will release on December 8, 2023. Initially, the movie was titled How Do You Live?, before it was changed in Summer 2023 when it finally started to appear at film festivals (which we will get into later).

The Boy and the Heron, releasing that weekend, is a great, safe bet. December 2023 is a significant month. The whimsical Wonka is coming out, as well as other major films like Bradley Cooper's drama Maestro, the rom-com Anyone But You, and more.

Two other films are set to release in theaters that weekend – Emma Stone's new movie, Poor Things, and Magazine Dreams. While both of these films are helmed by starring actors, I think The Boy and the Heron coming out during that time is perfect because there aren't many competing movies – and those who love Studio Ghibli's work will surely make the time. God knows I will.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer For The Boy And The Heron

If you're interested in seeing the teaser for The Boy and the Heron, check it out above. It features our main protagonist in various settings of this strange magical world, encountering creatures such as herons, fire-people, and floating balls of whiteness in the air. Already from the trailer, it's a spectacle for the eyes.

The Boy And The Heron Is A Semi-Biographical Fantasy Movie

When it comes to Studio Ghibli movies, the plot can always be hard to follow until you see it. From the movie's official description from Studio Ghibli, we have a decent idea of what The Boy and the Heron will be about.

It's described as a "semi-autobiographical fantasy" that covers the topics of life, death, and creation, coming straight from the mind of one of Ghibli's most famous directors, Hayao Miyazaki.

The film follows a young boy named Mahito who is searching for his mother. In doing so, he enters a world between both living and the dead, where "death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning."

To me, this sounds very spiritual and almost reminds me of another of my favorite Miyazaki movies, Spirited Away – the only anime film to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, and the best anime movie for kids . Will The Boy and the Heron be the next?

The Boy And The Heron Is Directed By Hayao Miyazaki

As mentioned, Hayao Miyazaki is the director behind this movie, a visionary storyteller who has created some of the most influential anime films of the last few decades.

I have watched all of his movies in succession and cried a thousand times over because the director knows how to make some excellent movies. My favorites include the lovely romantic fantasy, Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Kiki's Delivery Service, and The Wind Rises. The latter, which released in 2013, was Miyazaki's latest film prior to The Boy and the Heron.

Whether or not The Boy and the Heron is Miayazaki's final film remains to be seen, though from the sound of it, it won't be. After its completion, the VP of Studio Ghibli said that Miyazaki was already "coming into the office with new movie ideas," according to Kotaku in September 2023, so here's hoping he has another project in the works. One can only wonder what he might come up with next.

Studio Ghibli Produced The Movie

As mentioned, Studio Ghibli made and produced the film, which is significant news. Studio Ghibli has produced some of the most known anime films ever.

Aside from making all of Miyazaki's movies (since he was one of the co-founders), the studio has made several major anime movies that have become hugely successful and influential.

These include Only Yesterday, Arrietty, The Tale of Princess Kaguya, Pom Poko, and many more. If you're wondering if the movie is in good hands, trust me, it is. Studio Ghibli movies are the absolute best.

The Boy And The Heron Has Received Critical Praise From Film Festival

The last thing to bring up is that since The Boy and the Heron was already released internationally, including at several film festivals – all of which resulted in the movie given plenty of praise.

Deadline comprised several reviews in July 2023, where critics called the movie "visually stunning," and reviewer Richard Eisenbeis said that the animation of the world Mahito travels through is "unlike any seen before, even in Miyazakis' other similar films."

In September 2023, Mashable said that the movie had "a sea of compelling and mind-melting imagery." And The Guardian in September 2023 noted that the film was "a fitting swan song" for the director. As mentioned, it seems unconfirmed whether or not this will be his final film. Either way, The Boy and the Heron has been getting rave reviews – and this makes me want to see the movie that much more.

What are you looking forward to the most with this movie? All I know is that I better wear my good glasses the day I see this because I don't want to miss a second of it. My love for anime will endure through all of the colors.