Chris Evans And Robert Downey Jr. Set Battle Lines Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday: ‘I Don’t Like Him’
The OGs are back, baby!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is the shared universe's next big crossover. The movie will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and they recently clashed on the stage of CinemaCon, to hilarious results.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but that changed a bit thanks to the footage that debuted at CinemaCon. In a video making the rounds online on Instagram, Downey and Evans had a faux fight, with the latter talking crap about the villain Doctor Doom. In his words:
Considering the fact that Doctor Doom is a threat to the entire multiverse, can you blame him? Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. clearly have a ton of love for each other, but fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are ready to see them play adversaries. They hammed it up a bit for the crowd at CinemaCon, with RDJ responding by saying:Article continues below
The Russo Brothers personally broke up this "fight" as fans cheered. This give and take, as well as the new footage, have never made the next Avengers movie feel more real. And while Chris Evans wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, it seems like he's going to be back in a big way for the forthcoming blockbuster.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
The Captain America Doomsday teaser confirmed Evans would be returning, and fans can't wait to see exactly how Steve Rogers is brought back into the fold. It seems like he'll have a major role in the next Avengers movie, rather than a small cameo. You can see the clip of him and Robert Downey Jr. below:
A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)
A photo posted by on
Anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday has been steadily building, with the movie finally being released this December. The pressure is on for the Russo Brothers to deliver, as they did so flawlessly in Infinity War and Endgame. This is especially true given the peaks and valleys that have come to the MCU since then, including box office bombs like The Marvels. But seeing RDJ and Evans back onscreen together might be exactly what the universe needs.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully, we get a full trailer soon, as the movie is only a few months away.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.