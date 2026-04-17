Chris Evans And Robert Downey Jr. Set Battle Lines Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday: ‘I Don’t Like Him’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is the shared universe's next big crossover. The movie will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and they recently clashed on the stage of CinemaCon, to hilarious results.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but that changed a bit thanks to the footage that debuted at CinemaCon. In a video making the rounds online on Instagram, Downey and Evans had a faux fight, with the latter talking crap about the villain Doctor Doom. In his words:

This guy. I love you, Downey, but this guy... I don't like him. I don't like him.

Considering the fact that Doctor Doom is a threat to the entire multiverse, can you blame him? Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. clearly have a ton of love for each other, but fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are ready to see them play adversaries. They hammed it up a bit for the crowd at CinemaCon, with RDJ responding by saying:

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That's fighting words.

The Russo Brothers personally broke up this "fight" as fans cheered. This give and take, as well as the new footage, have never made the next Avengers movie feel more real. And while Chris Evans wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, it seems like he's going to be back in a big way for the forthcoming blockbuster.

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The Captain America Doomsday teaser confirmed Evans would be returning, and fans can't wait to see exactly how Steve Rogers is brought back into the fold. It seems like he'll have a major role in the next Avengers movie, rather than a small cameo. You can see the clip of him and Robert Downey Jr. below:

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Anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday has been steadily building, with the movie finally being released this December. The pressure is on for the Russo Brothers to deliver, as they did so flawlessly in Infinity War and Endgame. This is especially true given the peaks and valleys that have come to the MCU since then, including box office bombs like The Marvels. But seeing RDJ and Evans back onscreen together might be exactly what the universe needs.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully, we get a full trailer soon, as the movie is only a few months away.