Taylor Swift Is All In On The Punk Revival As She Sends A Sweet Gift To Avril Lavigne, Declaring She’s Her ‘Forever Fan’

Whether it's emo Batman or Machine Gun Kelly going viral covering Paramore , pop punk is officially back for another revival and Avril Lavigne is coming along for the ride. The 37-year-old singer who first became popular in 2002 as a teen with “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” released a new record a couple weeks ago and none other than Taylor Swift is all about it.

Avril Lavigne’s latest record, Love Sux, is a certified banger of an album and Taylor Swift wanted to make sure the singer knew it. Following the album’s release, Swift sent Lavigne a bouquet of flowers with a note that read this:

Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you. Your forever fan, Taylor.

What a sweet gesture! Avril Lavigne shared the note to her Instagram and, when speaking to People , shared how it felt to receive praise from the singer/songwriter. In Lavigne’s words:

She said she's, like, loving the songs and listening to them, and, I mean, she's amazing. I joined her up on stage, I don't know, four years ago during one of her tours, we sang 'Complicated' together, and she had told me she was a huge fan and that meant so much to me.

Lavigne said it also meant a lot for another woman in the music industry to show “support” for her music and totally made her day. As the singer shared, back in 2015, the pair shared the stage for a duet rendition of “Complicated” during Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour . Check it out:

Per the video, it’s clear that Taylor Swift was super stoked to be on stage with Avril Lavigne then and is still cheering her on now that she’s taken a full plunge back into pop punk. Lavigne’s last record was 2019’s Head Above Water, which was a more slowed-down emotional album inspired by the singer’s battle with Lyme disease. On Love Sux, Lavigne finds a “strong message of like self empowerment, self love, self worth."

Lavigne said the album started with the titular track, which she wrote while going through a breakup. She feels like the album is about “being able to laugh at the crazy ride that love takes you on” and it sounds like Taylor Swift is super into the new record. Taylor Swift is known to hype women up however she can, even recently snapping a photo at The Batman screening to praise Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.