Bad Boys OG Talks Changes That Happened Across 4 Movies With Will Smith And Martin Lawrence, And It Really Shows How Hollywood Works

A lot has changed within the Bad Boys movies (which we’ve ranked) since the action/comedy saga began back in the ‘90s. And I’m not necessarily just talking about the developments that have played out on screen. The series’ two lead actors, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, have seen evolutions with their careers since that 1995 flick hit theaters. Fellow franchise OG Joe Pantoliano explained how he’s witnessed the changes that have taken place across all four movies and, quite frankly, his perspective really shows just how Hollywood works.

Joe Pantoliano has the rare distinction of not only having been able to work with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on four major productions but also collaborating with them on a single film property. The Matrix alum seems to work quite well with his co-stars, though one must also make mention of the fact that they’ve become much more than his scene partners. While speaking with Vanity Fair , Pantoliano discussed the progression of his working relationship with Lawrence and Smith and the specific dynamics that have changed over the past several decades:

On a creative level, I started working with Will and Martin and we were actors in a movie, and then on the second one, I’m working with movie stars in a movie, and then the third and fourth one, I’m actually in Will Smith's employ—now he’s my goddamn boss! [Laughs.] And on this last one, Martin’s an EP on it. So I couldn’t be happier. Seeing No. 4, the thing that I walked away with is that they’re just so goddamn funny. The chemistry between Martin and Will, they’re like Tracy and Hepburn. You can’t put it in a bottle—it’s magic.

Fans should remember that the two leads of this franchise weren’t the massive Hollywood stars that they are today. Years ago, they were on the rise, attempting to parlay their success with the TV sitcoms The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin into film careers. They ultimately proved to be successful, as the first Bad Boys movie took them to new professional heights. Since then, both have moved into the producing space, which is why either one or both of them held the aforementioned duties on For Life and the recently released Ride or Die .

The comments that Joe Pantoliano shared truly speak to how an actor’s professional standing in Hollywood can change over time after finding success. A number of stars have been in that position, from Denzel Washington and Reese Witherspoon to Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. It has indeed been interesting to watch Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s careers evolve, and it’s hard not to be happy for the success they’ve achieved. And, as far as their signature buddy cop franchise goes, they’ve definitely been helping to stir it in the right direction. Of course, they haven’t done that alone in front of or behind the camera. Joe Pantoliano, during his interview, spoke to the creative impact of another certain big-name producer:

I have to mention that the overwhelming shadow on all of these movies is Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer is the most creative, artistic producer. He’s got an incredible eye, and so his influence over his directors is big.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and co. keep finding ways to surprise audiences and keep them invested in this franchise. For instance, I was genuinely surprised when the Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer revealed that Joe Pantoliano’s Captain Howard would reappear following his death in 2020’s For Life. That continued popularity is why some may be wondering if another installment is on the way. Will Smith discussed a fifth film just recently, saying that he’s open to it if there’s a story worth telling. Of course, considering how busy Smith and Lawrence are in Hollywood right now, making the scheduling work could be easier said than done. Though I’m sure the actors/producers would make time for it and, if they do, I hope they can somehow bring Pantliano back for the ride as well.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, one of the biggest titles on the 2024 movie schedule , is still playing in theaters now. You can also stream For Life if you have access to an active Hulu subscription .