Bam Margera And His Ex Have Been Dealing With Bad Blood. Now That He’s In Rehab, Her Lawyer Says Things Are Turning Around

Bam Margera – who most know as one of the founding members of MTV’s Jackass – has been experiencing a turbulent period in his life. He’s struggled with a host of personal issues, including his attempts to remain sober and battle with addiction. At the same time, he’s also been engaged in a contentious divorce from his ex, Nicole Boyd. Said legal proceedings have apparently been exacerbated by Margera’s recent round of issues. While the two former partners have had their share of bad blood as of late, it would seem that things are now improving amid Margera’s most recent rehab stint.

Earlier this month, the former skateboarder reportedly went missing, leading his brother, Jess Margera, to ask for fans for help locating him. Bam was eventually found in Los Angeles shortly after that post was sent out and, ultimately, he was placed on psychiatric hold . Reports later swirled regarding what lay ahead for Bam after the ordeal. His older sibling eventually suggested that he could enter rehab again after his 5150 hold concluded.

TMZ notes that the 43-year-old entertainer is now in rehab and, apparently, he’s making progress when it comes to reconnecting with his family. Nicole Boyd’s lawyer, David Glass, tells the news outlet his client has granted Bam Margera the right to speak with their son, Phoenix. Per Glass, the father of one has participated in FaceTimes with his boy while in rehab, and things are apparently going well thus far. The two aren’t alone when these happen, however, as a therapist reportedly oversees them.

With everything the former couple has been through recently, this is definitely a major step forward. Nicole Boyd has been real about her ex’s sobriety struggles and their apparent impact on their relationship and son. Earlier this year, Boyd also accused the star of not helping with their son, financially, leading her to sue him for child support . Court documents revealed that she was seeking $15,000 per month from the reality TV veteran. She eventually cut off contact between him and his son after a viral screaming incident involving her estranged spouse.

Bam Margera has made attempts to fight back against the divorce. He first claimed that he and his wife, who he tied the knot with back in 2013, were never legally married . And shortly before his ex formally cut off contact between him and Phoenix, Margera asked that the divorce be dismissed on the grounds that he was being kept from his child.

So keeping all of the information that’s been explained in mind, it’s honestly good to hear that the two sides steadily seem to be finding some kind of common ground. The Jackass veteran is reportedly staying at one of the rehabilitation centers that’s owned by former NBA star Lamar Odom. Odom offered the star a bed on two occasions, and it would seem that the latter was more receptive this time around .

Should these conversations between Bam Margera and his son remain positive, it’s possible that more rights may be afforded to him as time goes on. Of course, it’s likely that any physical visits or additional privileges will likely depend upon his progress in rehab. Only time will tell how things play out, but we wish him, Nicole Boyd and Phoenix the best during this time.