Bam Margera Is Now Claiming His Icelandic Wedding Was Never ‘Legally’ Recognized. His Ex's Team Has Fired Back

It's almost hard to believe, but the show Jackass premiered on MTV over two decades ago. The crew has remained part of the pop culture landscape ever since, including the recent release of Jackass Forever. Bam Margera has been making headlines for years thanks to personal issues and legal shakeups, which includes his ongoing divorce proceedings from Nicole Boyd. Margera is now claiming his Icelandic wedding was never "legally" recognized. And her team has fired back in response.

The Viva La Bam star and Boyd have been having some very public conflicts over custody, divorce, and the TV personality's addiction struggles. But Margera's team is making moves lately, including alleging that he and his wife were never legally married. In documents acquired by People, Bam says:

Boyd and I have never been married, legally or otherwise. To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to 'Nicole Margera.' Every driver's license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name 'Nicole Boyd'

Talk about a plot twist. While Margera and Boyd have spent years in a committed relationship and even have a family together, the Jackass star claims they never got legally married. While they exchanged vows during a ceremony in Iceland, apparently the paperwork never actually got filed. So what does Bam's ex think about this latest turn of events?

For her part, Nicole Boyd's own team of lawyers aren't staying silent on these claims. Her lawyer David Glass issued a response to Page Six about the state of their marriage. It reads:

As an initial matter, it was not until just recently that Nikki had ever heard Bam’s claim that they were never married. She was told that the wedding would occur in Iceland and that it was all taken care of. She had a wedding ceremony, and then returned to the U.S. and lived like a married couple with Bam for years.

There you have it. Only time will tell if these claims are ultimately confirmed and how that might affect the legal battle currently happening between Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd. More specifically, if this has any affect on their ongoing custody struggles. Her lawyer claims that either way the marriage argument goes, she's at least considered a "putative spouse"

Of course, this isn't the only lawsuit that Bam Margera's legal team is currently working on for him. He's had a number of shakeups over the years, with Bam recently turning himself in after going missing in Pennsylvania. That has to do with a conflict with Margera's brother, who recently accused him of using crystal meth. And then there's other issues like his public intoxication arrest, which was reportedly in the presence of Boyd and their son.

It was Boyd's decision to separate from Bam back in February, seemingly informed by his addiction issues. She also claimed that Margera left her without any child support. Now it looks like their issue have reached a boiling point within the court system. And smart moneys says the countlessJackass fans out there are going to be staying up to date. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.