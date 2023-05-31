Bam Margera’s Ex Has Reportedly Cut Off All Contact With His Son After Screaming Incident Went Viral

MTV’s Jackass debuted on the air back in 2000, so the motley crew of pranksters and stunt performers have been part of pop culture for over two decades. And while they recently returned to theaters with Jackass Forever, one cast member was noticeably missing: Bam Margera . The TV personality/skateboarder has been making a ton of headlines over the past few years thanks to legal shakeups and substance issues, and Margera’s ex has reportedly cut off all contact with his son after a screaming incident went viral.

Every few years Bam Margera goes viral, usually related to a legal issues or outrageous comments he’s made about his Jackass co-stars. A number of recent stories have revolved around Margera’s ex Nikki Boyd, and their custody agreement for son Phoenix. And according to TMZ , she’s cut off communication between him and his son, seemingly due to a viral screaming incident from months ago which resulted in Margera being arrested for public intoxication .

In this new report, Margera’s lawyer ​​Peter W. Thompson claimed that Nikki Boyd is not allowing her ex to see their son, or have any contact either on FaceTime or the phone. The last time they were in contact was the day of the screaming match/arrest, which was two months ago. Bam is also reportedly still trying to give his son Christmas gifts from months ago, to no avail.

(Image credit: (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage))

Bam Margera and Nikki Boyd got married back in 2013, and had their child in September of 2017. Although there’s been some discrepancy about the legality of their marriage, with Bam’s team claiming that the paperwork never got file d and they were never legally married. But the former couple has reportedly been living separately since 2021, with Boyd filing for divorce as well as physical and legal custody of Phoenix. The situation is seemingly ongoing, and Jackass fans are definitely invested on how it’ll all shake out.

Over the past few years, the former couple has been having a very public battle. Nikki Boyd claimed that Bam wasn’t providing any financial support for their son. For his part, Margera is taking umbrage with not being able to see his son at all. We’ll just have to see how the ongoing legal situation ultimately shakes out.

Of course, Margera’s public intoxication arrest wasn’t the only major shakeup he’s had over the past year. Bam made headlines after going missing in PA due to a conflict with his brother. He’s also had some recent rehab stints, as well as conflicts with Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville. It’s unclear how much these incidents might affect his ongoing custody battle with Nikki Boyd.