Bam Margera Demands His Divorce Be Dismissed, Claims His Estranged Wife Won’t Let Him See His Son

About a month ago, Bam Margera made headlines when he went missing and reportedly made “disturbing” calls to his loved ones, but the Jackass alum turned himself in shortly thereafter. However, just a few days later, he was back in the news to assert that his Icelandic wedding with Nikki Boyd was never “legally” recognized. As we wrap up May, Margera is now demanding wants his divorce to be dismissed and claims that his estranged wife won’t let him see his son.

As reported by TMZ, Margera’s legal team has filed documents requesting that a judge set an earlier court date for his and Boyd’s divorce, as he doesn’t want to wait until July 11 to get this issue settled. Furthermore, he wants this judge to intervene and allow him to spend time with his and Boyd’s son together, Phoenix. Boyd responded with her own legal documents claiming that she’s abiding by the custody orders, and that nothing’s preventing Margera from seeing Phoenix so long as he’s in California and not under the influence. Boyd’s attorney, David Glass, had this to say on the matter:

Mr. Margera continues to claim to be the 'injured' party because he isn't seeing Phoenix – even though he placed himself 3000 miles away after exposing the child to abuse and drug/alcohol abuse.

After first being married to Missy Rothstein from 2007 to 2012, Bam Margera married Nikki Boyd in 2013, but but by September 2021, they separated, and Boyd filed for custody of their son. Then this past February, Boyd filed for separation, saying that his sobriety struggles and once visiting Phoenix while under the influence was the last straw for their relationship. Additionally, Boyd claimed in March that Margera had left her and Phoenix without any financial support, and in late March, he was arrested for public intoxication after causing a scene at a Thai restaurant where his estranged wife and son were eating. By late April, Margera said he’d sworn off drinking for the sake of his son, as well as tested clean for meth.

While it’s unclear if the judge will rule in Margera or Boyd’s favor as far as moving the hearing date up, it does seem like this chapter of their lives is reaching a critical juncture. As far as Margera’s claim that their wedding wasn’t “legal,” he alleges that the paperwork was never filed, though David Glass claims that either way the marriage argument goes, Boyd has been at least a “putative spouse.” We’ll keep you apprised of how this custody dispute shapes out.

Along with his separation from Nikki Boyd and that brief period where he went missing, this year has also seen Bam Margera being arrested for domestic violence after a different woman claimed he kicked her. As we wait for more news regarding what’s going on in his life, look through our 2023 new movie releases schedule to see what upcoming theatrical and streaming options catch your eye.