Bam Margera’s Wife Has Filed For Separation From The Jackass Star

On the heels of Jackass star Bam Margera’s reported continued struggles with substance abuse, the stunt performer and public personality is reportedly now dealing with a legal separation from Nicole Boyd as well. Margera’s wife of a decade apparently filed separation papers this week and cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reasoning.

The report comes from TMZ , which claims Nicole Boyd filed papers with the Los Angeles County courts and listed the date of their separation back in September 2021. The couple share a five-year-old son together named Phoenix, which is part of the filing as well.

Nicole Boyd is reportedly asking for legal and physical custody of their son, but wants to allow for Bam Margera to have “supervised visitation.” Margera’s wife is also asked to be given spousal support in the legal separation filing as well. Per the report, Boyd previously filed legal documents regarding being awarded custody to her son, but this is apparently the first time she’s filed documents regarding a legal separation for the married couple.

Margera has a rough go of things as of late, especially regarding being in and out of rehab for substance abuse struggles. Just less than two weeks ago, it was evident he is still dealing with this when Steve-O wrote and then deleted a post on social media about how Margera recently left a show of his alongside his young son to get “loaded” and write up the post. Steve-O also shared that he’s done everything he can to aid in Margera’s recovery, but he fears his Jackass bud is “dying" from his addiction.

Steve-O has been taking Bam Margera on tour with him on his “The Bucket List Tour,” giving him a slot to open his shows. In a recent video of Steve-O and Bam Margera, Steve-O jokingly compared Margera’s life to Britney Spears before getting serious that he brought him along because he feared his friend was headed to death and wanted to help him find a “happy ending.”

