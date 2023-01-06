Bam Margera Admits He Was ‘Declared Dead’ Among Other Health Issues Following Hospitalization

It’s almost hard to believe, but the Jackass crew have been on our screens (both small and silver) for over two decades. That includes skateboarder/ TV personality Bam Margera, who also had his own spinoff Viva La Bam. Recently he’s had a number of health and legal issues make headlines, although he does seem to be on the mend as of lately. And Margera recently admitted he was “declared dead” among other health concerns following hospitalization.

Bam Magera has made countless headlines lately, starting with his former beef with his Jackass co-stars after being dropped from the recent movie Jackass Forever. Additionally, he’s had a few notable rehab stints as well as hospitalization in December that resulted in him being put on a ventilator . Margera recently reunited with Steve-O for his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride! , where he got honest about his near-death experience. As he put it,

Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.

Talk about terrifying. While generations of Jackass fans were concerned for Bam Margera during his recent hospitalization, his account shows just how intense the situation was. While folks are finally getting back to “normal” in relation to COVID, Bam Margera’s account shows how serious it can still be. Luckily Margera made it out of the situation alive.

Bam Margera’s got real about his harrowing experience while speaking to his longtime friend and Jackass collaborator Steve-O. On the episode of Wild Ride! they swapped stories about injuries and stints in rehab. And Margera also peeled back the curtain on some of his headline-making moments from the past few months. It really does sound like he nearly died during his last hospitalization, and was at risk in more than one way.

Later on his appearance on Steve-O’s podcast, Bam Margera revealed he had yet another seizure, which resulted in him being intubated. He recounted how it went down, and physical toll of the hospitalization, saying:

I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick.

While Bam Margera has had some serious health issues recently, he’s clearly still got his signature sense of humor. The comments section for the podcast is filled with fans expressing love for Margera, and feeling relieved that he seems to be on the mend. And now that his lawsuit with the Jackass guys has been settled, it seems his relationship with Steve-O is as strong as ever.

As previously mentioned, Bam Margera has had some legal issues over the last few years, including some struggles related to custody of his son. Throughout his appearance on Wild Ride!, he mentions a few times how much he misses him. Let’s just hope that his health and interpersonal struggles ultimately work out; clearly there’s plenty of fans and people in his corner.