New The Last Airbender Movie Reveals More A+ Cast Members, But It's Not All Good News For Legend Of Aang

There were a few reasons I was super excited for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie . One has to do with the stellar cast they’ve assembled for it, which actually just got bigger as it added some very impressive names. The other was that this animated movie, titled The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, was going to get a theatrical release. Well, now, while the film will still premiere on the 2026 movie schedule and announced some new and exciting additions to the ensemble, it also got an update about its release plan that is disappointing.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Has Added Some Stellar Cast Members

While we don’t know much about The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, we do know that it will see the airbender and his friends go on a globetrotting journey to find an ancient power that could save the world. We also know the cast is stacked.

That’s right, THR reported that the already amazing cast has grown, and it’s done so with some seriously impressive names. While characters were not specified, it was confirmed that Thor: Ragnarok’s director Taika Waititi, Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, and Thunderbolts*’s Geraldine Viswanathan, will be joining the cast alongside other franchise newcomers, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant and Freida Pinto.

It had already been revealed that Eric Nam is voicing Aang, Steven Yeun is taking over the voice of Zuko, Sokka and Katara will be voiced by Román Zaragoza and Jessica Matten, respectively, and Toph will be played by Dionne Quan. Dave Bautista had also been confirmed as part of the cast; however, his role has not been revealed.

That’s a pretty stacked cast, if you ask me. However, this wasn’t the only news that came out about the film today, and sadly, the second half of the update is a bummer.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Will No Longer Be Released In Theaters

As of right now, there are two new animated projects coming from Avatar Studios. One is a show called Avatar: Seven Havens. The other is the film we’ve been discussing. Originally, that movie was supposed to be released in theaters. However, now it will go to streaming immediately. That means, instead of the big screen experience, you’ll be able to watch the flick with a Paramount+ subscription on the day it comes out. The report noted that this move marks a new era for the franchise under David Ellison.

Personally, I’m very disappointed about this. While I grew up watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on a tiny TV, and I streamed the live-action series with a Netflix subscription , I was really looking forward to seeing this world on the big screen. It’s so beautiful and immersive, plus the action they work into this franchise is remarkable. So, it deserves to be taken in on the biggest screen possible. Sadly, that simply won’t happen now.

On the bright side, the film is still going to be available to us. Plus, we’re getting new Avatar shows too, with Seven Havens set to release on Paramount+ at some point and Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule . So, there’s plenty to look forward to. However, it’s a bummer that we can’t experience it in the biggest way possible.

Thankfully, this update wasn’t all bad news. This cast rocks, and I’m sure the movie will be magnificent, much like the shows that came before it. So, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about returning to this remarkable world of the Avatar.