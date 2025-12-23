Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Cast Sulu And Bones For Season 5, And I'm More Hopeful About That Kirk Spinoff Now

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been slowly been putting together the lead cast of characters that will eventually go on to lead The Original Series. Spock and Nyota Uhura have been part of the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive show since the beginning, various versions of James T. Kirk have been popping in and out since the Season 1 finale, and Montgomery “Scotty” Scott joined the USS Enterprise in Season 3 after being introduced in the Season 2 finale. Now it’s been announced who will play Hikaru Sulu and Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in Strange New Worlds Season 5, and these castings have me crossing my fingers more tightly that the Kirk spinoff that’s talked about will happen.

As shared by Variety, Kai Murakami and Thomas Jane have been respectively cast as Sulu and Bones. They are the third set of actors to play these characters in live-action, preceded by George Takei and DeForrest Kelley from The Original Series and other projects set in Star Trek’s Prime Universe, and John Cho and Karl Urban in the movies set in the Kelvin timeline. However we won’t be spending that much time with Murakami’s Sulu and Jane’s Bones on Strange New Worlds, as they’re only appearing in the series finale.

