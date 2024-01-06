Barbie’s Greta Gerwig Reveals Why She And Longtime Partner Noah Baumbach Decided To Get Married After Being Together For 12 Years

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and longtime partner Noah Baumbach are coming off a major year, thanks to the film’s far-reaching success. Together, they crafted the fantastical comedy's acclaimed script, which they protected at all costs. The power duo capped off their outstanding year by tying the knot, which may have surprised fans and folks in Hollywood alike. Now, after exchanging vows with Baumbach, Gerwig revealed why she and her partner decided to marry after being romantically involved for 12 years.

It was confirmed in late December that the Hollywood power couple made things official in late 2023. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach first met on the set of the 2010 romantic comedy Greenberg, before becoming a couple in 2011. After being an item (and welcoming two kids together) in the 12 years that followed, they had a low-key affair, as they got married at New York City Hall. ET caught up with the Barbie helmer at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala weeks after the nuptials. And as it so happens, a smaller affair wasn't their first idea:

We wanted to do it, we kept waiting for a moment to make a big wedding, but suddenly we were like, 'We'll do a big wedding at some point, but let's just do it.' And we were like, 'Let's go to city hall, and let's go to Billy Joel.'

So all it took was a Billy Joel concert to push the longtime couple to get married. That’s an amazing way to say, "I do," to say the least! I can't think of a better manner in which they could close out a year which included not only their film's success and the birth of their second child. One can also understand why they went small. Planning a huge wedding can be time-consuming for anyone, especially such a busy power couple like this duo. It sounds like they still plan to do something big at some point, though, and I'd imagine that they'll pull out all the stops when they do.

The Barbie train didn’t stop at the film’s incredible commercial performance. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been raking in nominations for their screenplay, including a Golden Globes nom and one from the Critics Choice Awards. Gerwig even scored a few Best Director nods. The former ceremony will air on CBS at 8 pm EST on January 7 with comedian Jo Koy as the host. Many also expect that the couple will hear their names called again when Oscar nominations are announced.

After their whirlwind of a year, it's likely that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach will will take some time to enjoy their marital bliss. However, that could prove challenging as well, since they already have other gigs lined up. After lending her writing prowess to the script for Disney's live-action Snow White movie, Gerwig is helming a reboot of the Chronicles of Narnia series – which recently received a dubious update from Netflix. As it stands, she's working on The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe script. Noah Baumbach, meanwhile, is set to direct an untitled Netflix comedy starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. You love to see the power couple booked and busy, but let's hope they get to relax for a while after finally being declared husband and wife.

