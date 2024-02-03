Barbie’s Kingsley Ben-Adir On How He’d Feel About Joining In On A ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance At The Oscars

It's been a big couple of years for Kingsley Ben-Adir as he’s taken on several memorable roles , but perhaps the most high-profile part was his take on Ryan Gosling's Ken's best friend, Ken, in last year's blockbuster smash and critically acclaimed Barbie. Recently, at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love he spoke about the buzz surrounding all those 2024 Academy Award nominations for Barbie, and specifically "I'm Just Ken's" nod. Now, the Secret Invasion alum has expressed interest in joining a performance of the popular song if it takes place during this year's award ceremony.

In a red carpet interview with ET , Kingsley, who played the role of one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig's record-breaking blockbuster , expressed his excitement and eagerness to perform the film's catchy tune at the 96th Academy Awards. He pondered the possibility of bringing the track to life on the Oscars stage, saying:

I sang a little bit in it. [So] if they're planning on doing some sort of performance of it [at the Oscars], I'm down to come down to join in!

Kingsley's performance in the movie is one of the seven sublime details we loved, as he is an underrated comedic gem from the Barbie cast . It would be really fun to see the Noelle actor join Ryan Gosling and possibly a whole group of Kens for a live Oscars performance of the hit song. And while Ryan Gosling has questions about performing "I'm Just Ken," let's make it happen, Academy. We want to see all these Kens beaching off, in song, during this year's ceremony!

Barbie is up for a bunch of awards . However, the potential wins have been overshadowed by the fact that the movie's star, Margot Robbie, and its director, Greta Gerwig, were not included in the list of nominees. Many considered this as a “not so good look” on the Academy’s part, given the film's widespread acclaim and the fact that Robbie and Gerwig played such an integral role. Fellow cast members and Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera showed their support for their colleagues following the perceived oversight.

As we draw closer to the Oscars on the 2024 TV schedule, despite Barbie's snubs, the excitement builds for the awards and the potential performances that could light up the stage. Kingsley Ben-Adir's willingness to participate in an Academy Awards rendition of "I’m Just Ken" suggests a potentially unforgettable moment, should it come to fruition.

Along with Barbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir continues to show his versatility in the entertainment industry. For example, the OA vet is currently packing away his neon-colored beach shirts as he prepares for the world to see him take on the role of legendary musician Bob Marley in the 2024 movie schedule's Bob Marley: One Love. The film is produced by Ziggy Marley, Bob's son, and Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner, and it's set to hit theaters on February 14.