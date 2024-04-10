After Barbie, Margot Robbie Is Bringing Another Classic Toy To The Movies

It's no secret that Margot Robbie is a bankable movie star. But the wild success of Barbie was on another level, with the movie winning an Oscar for Best Song. Fans are excited to see what's next for the actress/producer, and if she'll play Harley Quinn in an upcoming DC movie. And after Barbie, Robbie is bringing another classic toy to the movies.

We're currently in the midst of CinemaCon in Vegas, where various studios are making major announcements like the Joker 2 trailer reveal. Lionsgate announced a number of new projects, including a partnership with Hasbro for a Monopoly movie, produced by Robbie's production company LuckyChap.

CinemaBlend was there for the announcement at CinemaCon, which is another exciting project for Margot Robbie's company. But LuckyChap isn't the only producer on the upcoming movie, as they're joined by Habro Entertainment themselves. It's currently unclear if Robbie will have a role in the movie, or if she'll work exclusively behind the camera.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

While making Monopoly into a movie seems like a daunting task, Lionsgate and the entertainment industry seem to have full faith in Margot Robbie after Barbie. The specifics of that upcoming adaptation are a mystery for the time being, but the studio teased that LuckyChap had a "clear point of view." This announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that Robbie's company was helping bring a Sims movie to life.

Of course, this wasn't the only project announced by Lionsgate while presenting at CinemaCon this year. It was also revealed that John Wick's Chad Stahelski is working on an adaptation of Highlander. There's also a new Blair Witch movie coming, thanks to a partnership with Blumhouse. Clearly it's an exciting time to be a cinephile, and there's no telling what other thrilling announcements will be released as CinemaCon continues on.

Hopefully more information comes sooner rather than later about the Monopoly movie's premise. And while Margot Robbie has experience with this very specific subgenre, Barbie was also so successful thanks to the work by Greta Gerwig, who was snubbed from the Best Director category at the Oscars. But the idea of adapting a board game into a feature film is definitely an intriguing one.

The wild success of Barbie is hard to understate, as it was arguably the biggest movie of 2023. This is partly thanks to the internet obsession with Barbenheimer, which encouraged moviegoers to do a double header when Barbie and Oppenheimer released on the same weekend. But the movie was also a critical and box office darling, and provided a surprisingly emotional story that moviegoers really responded to. I mean, who could forget America Ferrera's monologue?

We'll just have to wait for more information about both Monopoly and The Sims movies, but it's clear that Margot Robbie's production company is carving out a niche subgenre.