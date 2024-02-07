Barbie's Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Open Up About Him Possibly Performing 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars

I think that we’re all in agreement that the song “I’m Just Ken” must be performed at this year’s Academy Awards. As one of the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Original Song, you’d expect that Ryan Gosling would for sure get up on that stage and sing his power ballad from Barbie. However, it’s still up in the air if he’ll do it. Now, both the Ken actor and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, have weighed in on the topic, and it’s making me feel optimistic.

The last time Gosling was asked about performing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, he had questions for The Academy, which is understandable. However, in a profile for Variety , the topic was brought up again, and while he hasn’t been asked to do it yet, he’s thought about it a bit more, saying:

I still have not been asked. It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.

You hear that folks? He’s open to it! That’s a step in the right direction if you ask me. And my outlook on this performance got better, as Margot Robbie, the star and producer of Barbie, said:

Don’t worry, we’re poking Ryan whenever we can: ‘Do it. Come on. It’ll be fun.’

The producer of the track, Mark Ronson also wants “I’m Just Ken” performed live, and he even went as far to say that it’s his “dream.” However, he also noted that if Gosling doesn’t want to, they won’t. Because what’s “I’m Just Ken” without its lead Ken?

Continuing to speculate about a possible staging of the dream ballet from Barbie, Gosling and the journalist he was chatting with, Ramin Setoodeh, spoke about the ideal Oscars moment for this song. The reporter noted that it would need to be “an extravaganza,” like it is in the billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie . The La La Land actor agreed as he said:

It can’t be pared down? OK. It’s anthemic. So we’ll need a budget.

Luckily, members of the Barbie cast , like fellow Ken Kingsley Ben-Adir, would be down to perform the iconic song. Plus, Margot Robbie really wants to see it happen, and I think all the Kens would want to make Barbie happy. How could you say no to a comment like this one from the I, Tonya star:

I would love nothing more. That would make me — and the world — so happy.

I would also love nothing more. I need more moments like the meme of Gosling reacting to “I’m Just Ken’s” win at the Critics Choice Awards. I also know that this actor has the comedic and musical chops to pull this performance off in a legendary way. He’s fully committed to Ken, and he’s released various versions of the Barbie track, so it feels like the logical conclusion to his journey as the doll would be a performance at the Oscars.