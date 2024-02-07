Barbie's Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Open Up About Him Possibly Performing 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars
Ken MUST perform at The Academy Awards!
I think that we’re all in agreement that the song “I’m Just Ken” must be performed at this year’s Academy Awards. As one of the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Original Song, you’d expect that Ryan Gosling would for sure get up on that stage and sing his power ballad from Barbie. However, it’s still up in the air if he’ll do it. Now, both the Ken actor and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, have weighed in on the topic, and it’s making me feel optimistic.
The last time Gosling was asked about performing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, he had questions for The Academy, which is understandable. However, in a profile for Variety, the topic was brought up again, and while he hasn’t been asked to do it yet, he’s thought about it a bit more, saying:
You hear that folks? He’s open to it! That’s a step in the right direction if you ask me. And my outlook on this performance got better, as Margot Robbie, the star and producer of Barbie, said:
The producer of the track, Mark Ronson also wants “I’m Just Ken” performed live, and he even went as far to say that it’s his “dream.” However, he also noted that if Gosling doesn’t want to, they won’t. Because what’s “I’m Just Ken” without its lead Ken?
Continuing to speculate about a possible staging of the dream ballet from Barbie, Gosling and the journalist he was chatting with, Ramin Setoodeh, spoke about the ideal Oscars moment for this song. The reporter noted that it would need to be “an extravaganza,” like it is in the billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie. The La La Land actor agreed as he said:
Luckily, members of the Barbie cast, like fellow Ken Kingsley Ben-Adir, would be down to perform the iconic song. Plus, Margot Robbie really wants to see it happen, and I think all the Kens would want to make Barbie happy. How could you say no to a comment like this one from the I, Tonya star:
I would also love nothing more. I need more moments like the meme of Gosling reacting to “I’m Just Ken’s” win at the Critics Choice Awards. I also know that this actor has the comedic and musical chops to pull this performance off in a legendary way. He’s fully committed to Ken, and he’s released various versions of the Barbie track, so it feels like the logical conclusion to his journey as the doll would be a performance at the Oscars.
At this point, we don’t know if Ryan Gosling will perform “I’m Just Ken” at The Academy Awards, which will air on the 2024 TV schedule on March 10. However, after his and Robbie’s comments, I’m feeling hopeful. So, while we wait to see if the Ken-ergy gets brought to the Oscars stage, you can stream the incredibly well-reviewed Barbie with a Max subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley