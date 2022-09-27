Beauty And The Beast’s Luke Evans Shares Cute Video After Waking Up To Billboard Of Belle Actress Emma Watson

Even after all these years, Gaston still seems to be trying to “woo and marry Belle.” What I mean by this is, Luke Evans, who played Gaston in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, posted a super cute video singing his bit in the opening song "Belle" referencing a Prada billboard with, Belle herself, Emma Watson on it.

The live-action version of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast came out in 2017, with a stacked cast that included Watson, Evans, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. Since its release, it’s been fun to see little callbacks from the cast. Like Luke Evans’ post on Instagram , highlighting Emma Watson’s current Prada perfume ad campaign:

This post comes after Evans has had a busy year, in terms of acting and music. The actor is extremely popular on social media, with over 3 million followers, and posts videos of him working out, his workouts and abs by way of thirst traps, and he also shows off his singing. Not long before posting his adorable Beauty and the Beast throwback he posted a behind-the-scenes video of him singing one of the songs off his new album A Song For You, which comes out in November.

The actor behind Gaston also made his return to live-action Disney remakes this year in Pinocchio, where he played the villain The Coachman . Evans has also been confirmed to return for a Beauty and the Beast prequel that will also include Josh Gad returning as Gaston’s right-hand man LeFou. The Gaston actor has enthusiastically responded to fans about coming back to the role .

As for Evans' muse in the video, Emma Watson, has moved on to other projects. In the video, he is singing toward a gigantic billboard of her from her perfume campaign with Prada. Not only is she on the billboards, but she directed the advertisements for the campaign. She also recently posted an adorable excerpt from an introduction she wrote for, her Harry Potter pal, Tom Felton’s new book . Other than this Prada campaign and the Harry Potter reunion early last year, Watson is also heavily involved in advocating for women’s rights.

Along with the two actors having lots going on, the story of Beauty and the Beast is having an exciting year. It was announced that ABC would be doing a live version of the iconic story of Belle and the Beast. What makes this version of the story even more exciting is the A+ cast , with the singer H.E.R. will be leading as Belle.