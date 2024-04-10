Beetlejuice 2’s Catherine O’Hara Drops F-Bomb Over Possible Fan Reaction

After 35 years, Beetlejuice fans will get their wish to see their favorite bio-exorcist and the Deetzs come back in the horror-comedy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice . One of the best things we have to look forward to from Beetlejuice 2 is seeing the cast of the first movie return. Fan favorite Catherine O’Hara will be one of the returning actresses featured in the movie who dropped a hilarious F-bomb response if there are any haters among fan reactions.

One of the biggest expectations sequels have is to be bigger and better than the previous. While the film industry has given us successful ones like The Godfather Part II, there are many sequels that never should have been made that can tarnish a legacy.

In terms of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Catherine O’Hara has been praising the anticipated sequel in a video that aired at CinemaCon for carrying on its unique blend of drama and comedy. As for anyone who should have a problem with Beetlejuice 2, the Canadian actress joked around with an F-bomb response over possible negative reactions to the new movie.

And if people don't like it, then fuck them.

That's one humorous approach to fight back against the haters. Catherine O’Hara’s comedy stylings are sure to make a reappearance in the sequel when she reprises Delia Deetz. Other than her high-strung memorable quotes in the Tim Burton classic , O’Hara gave a hilarious lip-synch rendition of “Day-O” with the beloved song also expected to return to the sequel.

Delia Deetz is one of Beetlejuice’s memorable characters I’m most interested in seeing return. As we can assume the absence of an OG character will be Delia’s husband Charles, I’m curious if this will bring her closer to her stepdaughter. After all, she and Lydia didn’t exactly have too much of a heartwarming relationship in the original movie. With Burton teasing that three generations of the Deetz women will be the film’s “anchor,” I'd like to believe Delia, Lydia, and Lydia’s daughter Astrid will form an uncanny yet twisted bond in the horror-comedy.

Other than Catherine O’Hara sending her early praises of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton seems to be a big fan of his own movie. He’s apparently already seen the “fun” fantasy horror sequel and claims he’ll see it again after it gets the editing room treatment. Even at CinemaCon, Keaton said the sequel is “really fucking good.” With all of the enthusiasm the Batman actor has for his own movie, this makes me all of the more hyped up to see it in September.

Based on Catherine O’Hara’s humorous F-bomb response towards any potential haters of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there shouldn’t be any reasons why audiences won’t love Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel. And for anyone who does, just make sure you don’t say Beetlejuice’s name three times or the mischievous ghost will turn up when you least expect it! Get ready to see the 2024 movie Beetlejuice 2 in theaters with its official release date on September 6th.