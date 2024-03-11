Michael Keaton Has Already Seen Beetlejuice 2, Here’s His Thoughts

There may not be a more highly anticipated upcoming horror movie release than the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice . After nearly 40 years since the release of its famous predecessor and years of sequel speculation, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 has finally wrapped and is soon headed to the 2024 movie schedule . The movie’s star actor Michael Keaton has already seen the film and has some thoughts that should get all the long-time Burton fans very excited.

Tim Burton's original Beetlejuice masterfully mixed the macabre with sharp humor, largely thanks to Keaton's iconic role as the title character. This character, a mischievous and dangerous ghost summoned by saying his name three times, left a lasting impression. Given this significant impact, the development of Beetlejuice 2 has attracted keen interest from both longtime fans and skeptics, all wondering if the sequel could live up to the original's enchanting blend. In a recent update, the Batman alum offered his insights on the upcoming film during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show (posted to their official YouTube Channel ), providing eagerly awaited details about the sequel:

It's just so fun, and I've seen it now. I'm going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room and I confidently say this thing is great.

Fun is exactly what I want to hear regarding returning to one of the most inventive and best horror-comedy movie worlds. This is not the first time in recent days that Keaton has opened up about returning to his iconic character . Recently he gave fans of the OG flick more than one reason to be excited about the sequel, saying Burton returned to his comfort zone and ditched CGI, opting for practical Beetlejuice effects . So far, everything I have heard regarding the return of The Ghost With The Most has me excited.

Anticipation for the sequel has been high, especially following the announcement that Scream star Jenna Ortega was attached , joining many of the OG Beetlejuice cast . Orgeca is set to play Lydia Deetz's daughter. Photos released by The Daily Mail in 2023 captured Winona Ryder dressed as her character Lydia Deetz, sparking further anticipation. The Stranger Things actress confirmed her involvement in the sequel during a 2015 appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers.

The sequel not only welcomes back familiar characters but also introduces fresh talent with Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci, bringing new layers to the franchise. Despite the excitement, the film faces significant expectations, arriving forty years after one of Tim Burton's best movies . Adding to the pressure of delivering a worthy follow-up is the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adaptation , which had already successfully returned audiences to the unique world of the bio-exorcist, setting a high bar for the movie's reception.

So far, the details surrounding Beetlejuice 2 are being kept under lock and key, with our only glimpse of the flick being its initial poster release and title announcement. But with Michael Keaton’s enthusiastic stamp of approval, I can’t wait to catch the movie in cinemas.