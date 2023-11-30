Beetlejuice 2 Has Wrapped, See How Tim Burton Celebrated

Tim Burton is a truly visionary filmmaker, one beloved titles like Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands. Another iconic movie is definitely Beetlejuice, which is getting its sequel decades after the original hit theaters. Beetlejuice 2 has officially wrapped production, see how Tim Burton celebrated.

What we know about Beetlejuice 2 is fairly limited, but anticipation has been steadily building– especially with the news that Jenna Ortega is joining the franchise as Lydia’s daughter. But after strike-related delays, the sequel has officially wrapped. Tim Burton posted on Instagram to celebrate, check it out below:

Do you hear that sound? It's generations of Beetlejuice fans rejoicing because the long-awaited sequel is finally in the can. While we've been treated to a Beetlejuice musical and a '90s animated series, an actual full theatrical sequel is another matter entirely. Now we just have to patiently wait for the post-production process to play out.

Burton shared this image with his 2.1 million followers on Instagram. It looks like he might have been posing on the set of Beetlejuice 2, although it's unclear what the location is. Could this be the iconic waiting room from the original movie? Only time will tell, but smart money says we'll be re-introduced to a number of settings from that movie.

While the plot of Tim Burton's sequel is being kept under wraps for the time being, moviegoers are thrilled that a number of members from the original Beetlejuice cast will be reprising their roles in the forthcoming project. That includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. Newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Willam Defoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Are we going to get more musical numbers in this sequel like the iconic "Banana Boat" sequence from the original? Only time will tell but I'll keep my fingers crossed.

As previously mentioned, Beetlejuice 2 was one of countless projects that shut down production due to the various strikes. But once the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, filming resumed for various productions. Clearly Tim Burton and company were almost wrapped when cameras went down, as they've managed to wrap quickly after returning to work.

While the OG Beetlejuice movie scared some kids, it's remained an iconic part of pop culture in the decades since its 1988 release. Beetlejuice's makeup and special affects have aged surprisingly well, and one can only imagine that Burton might have up his sleeve given the ways the industry has advances since the late '80s.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024. And as such, the post-production process might have to be a rather quick one-- depending on how much visual effects are necessary. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.