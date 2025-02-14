Beetlejuice And 10 Other Horror Movies With Couples That Actually Care About Each Other

Any fan of all things spooky will tell you that most romantic couples in horror movies are really anything but romantic. Typically, one partner is seen gaslighting the other or (sometimes literally) stabbing them in the back. This trope begs the question, are there any great horror movies in which the “lovers” at the center actually do give a damn about each other?

As a matter of fact, there are many romantic horror movies that, despite the deadly circumstances of their plots, remind you that love is not dead by featuring couples who share a bond that is absolutely heartwarming, or even heartbreaking. The following are a few examples of creepy classics and the people who make killer love stories out of them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Beetlejuice (Adam And Barbara)

Director Tim Burton’s sophomore feature, Beetlejuice, is considered one of the best Michael Keaton movies for the actor’s uproarious, scene-stealing performance as the eponymous bio-exorcist (whose name is actually spelled “Betelgeuse,” by the way). However, the true stars of the classic ‘80s movie are the recently deceased Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), who want nothing more but to spend their afterlives together in peace, if not for the new living tenants of their dream home getting in the way.

(Image credit: Renaissance Pictures)

The Evil Dead (Ash And Linda)

I can understand why some people might look at the Evil Dead movies and see nothing but viciously gory demonic possession films. However, at the heart of Sam Raimi’s 1981 original is a tender romantic tragedy, anchored by Ash J. Williams (horror movie icon Bruce Campbell) and his ill-fated relationship with Linda (Betsy Baker, the first of three actors to play the role). When Ash is about to do the right thing and dismember his Deadite girlfriend with a chainsaw but, after one look at the necklace he bought her, breaks down in tears instead, it gets me every time.

(Image credit: Sandrew Metronome)

Let The Right One In (Eli And Oskar)

Tomas Alfredson’s Swedish 2008 adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, Let the Right One In, is one of the best vampire movies to portray the struggles that come with being an undead bloodsucker. More impressively, it is also a relatable tale of first crushes, as seen through the eyes of the lonely Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), whose affection for Eli (Lina Leandersson) remains even after he learns her dark secret.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Conjuring (Ed And Lorraine)

If not for their indelibly terrifying imagery and breathtaking atmosphere, the core Conjuring movies would still be appealing dramas due to the impeccable chemistry between Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. While the hit horror movie franchise does not offer the most historically accurate portrayal of the married paranormal investigators – a 2023 Vox feature covers all the infamous details of their lives and careers – I would be more than happy to invite their adorable cinematic counterparts into my home even without a demon present.

(Image credit: Universal / Blumhouse)

Happy Death Day (Tree And Carter)

I am surprised 2017’s Blumhouse horror movie favorite, Happy Death Day, is not more widely recognized as a great rom-com, considering how Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) falls more in love with Carter Davis (Israel Broussard) each time she wakes up in his dorm room to relive the day of her murder. Their romance is even sold more strongly in the time loop flick’s 2019 sequel, Happy Death Day 2U (also a fun multiverse movie), when Tree chooses to abandon an alternate reality where her mother is still alive but Carter is dead just so she can be with him.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Warm Bodies (R And Julie)

Director Jonathan Levine’s adaptation of Isaac Marion’s novel, Warm Bodies, reimagines the story of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet with a more positive ending… and a post-apocalyptic future setting overrun with reanimated corpses. Nicholas Hoult stars as a young zombie known only as “R,” whose major-league crush on the still-living Julie (Teresa Palmer) eclipses his craving for human flesh and ultimately proves to be the cure for the deadly plague.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Fly (Seth And Ronnie)

In David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of The Fly, the reclusive Dr. Seth Brundle’s (Jeff Goldblum) unexpected storybook romance with journalist Veronica “Ronnie” Quaife (Geena Davis) is cruelly interrupted by an accident that causes him to slowly become a half-man, half-insect creature. Seeing Seth’s dreadful, dehumanizing transformation through the heartbroken Ronnie’s eyes is what makes the classic body horror movie one of the genre’s all-time most upsetting romantic tragedies.

(Image credit: FilmBuff)

Spring (Evan And Louise)

A film that could almost be considered the antithesis to The Fly in certain ways is Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead’s supernatural drama Spring, which feels like how Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise might have turned out if written by H.P. Lovecraft. The less you know about this underrated international thriller from 2014 the better but I will say that Evan (Lou Taylor Pucci) and Louise’s (Nadia Hilker) Italian romance serves as a wonderful, symbolic representation of love's ability to transform people into the best versions of themselves.

(Image credit: Magnet)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (Dale And Allison)

Eli Craig’s clever 2010 horror-comedy movie, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, starts off, primarily, as a story of friendship, following the innocent, titular hillbillies' (played by Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine) struggle to understand why college students keep dying on their woodland property. However, as blood continues to hit the screen and more classic slasher movie tropes are subverted, the young, attractive Allison (Katrina Bowden) begins to grow more fond of Dale, who is an undeniable step up from her initial love interest, Chad (Jesse Moss), for reasons fans of the flick will understand.

(Image credit: Sony)

Heart Eyes (Ally And Jay)

One of the more recent horror movies with a romantic twist is 2025’s darkly comedic slasher, Heart Eyes, in which recently acquainted coworkers Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) become mistaken for lovers by a masked killer who targets couples on Valentine’s Day. However, their more-than-professional affection becomes clear by their commitment to protecting one another from their ruthless attacker.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ghost (Sam And Molly)

While not an overt horror film like the other titles above, 1990’s Oscar-winning box office smash, Ghost, is a sexy supernatural thriller that absolutely deserves a shoutout as a testament to love’s lasting power. Even beyond death, the lingering spirit of the murdered Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is committed to reaching out and protecting his grieving lover, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore), with the help of medium Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg).

Not everyone would think to look to the horror genre as inspiration for couple goals, but a true fan knows where to look.