Before Bob Iger Headed Out The Disney Door, He Had A Lovely Message For The Theme Parks Cast

It seems as though Super Bowl winners and former Disney CEOs have at least one thing in common: to commemorate massive career moments, they head to Disney World . At least, they do if they’re Bob Iger. In the final days of his tenure as Chairman of the Board of the Walt Disney Company , he spent some time in the Happiest Place on Earth, but before he left he made sure to share some warm parting words for the theme parks’ cast members.

Bob Iger played a significant role in the company's trajectory over the course of his tenure there. On December 30, he tweeted a message that made it clear the company’s flagship enterprises, like Disneyland and Disney World, have played an impactful role in his life, too:

Just spent 3 days @WaltDisneyWorld & was reminded (yet again) what makes me so proud of @disney…our cast members! Thanks for taking care of me all these years. Thanks for your talent, your commitment & the gratitude you expressed. I am deeply grateful to all of you!

The former CEO and Chairman shared another tweet thanking his colleagues and family the following day. But it was gracious of him to take the time to thank the many employees of the company who may not have had a chance to work with him one-on-one. His message shows that he is well aware of what a massive undertaking it is to keep Disney parks running.

Bob Iger spent nearly 50 years of his career employed at Disney and became chairman in 2012. Since then, he has overseen some of the most significant changes the company has ever endured – including deals with Marvel and LucasFilm and the launch of Disney+ . Many of those changes have been reflected in Disneyland and Disney World’s attractions, including a whole space dedicated to Star Wars and planned rides and attractions based on the MCU .

Word that Iger was stepping down as Disney’s CEO came in early 2020, but it took time for him to fully extract himself from the company’s leadership team. His last day as executive chairman was December 31, 2021 – so he really spent his last few days as an employee deep in the heart of the House of Mouse.