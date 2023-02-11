Before The Dating Rumors, Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Apparently Had ‘Insane Chemistry’ While Filming Bodies Bodies Bodies

Pete Davidson’s love life has been an object of the public’s attention for years, especially since the former Saturday Night Live cast member has had the tendency to attract famous and powerful women such as Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale. And, the actor and comedian’s latest romance is with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, who he’s been rumored to be dating in recent months. Apparently, it all started when the pair really hit it off on the set of the 2022 Pete Davidson movie .

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson enjoyed a Friday date night at a hockey game at Madison Square Garden between the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken, per Daily Mail photos. The happy couple also vacationed in Hawaii together a couple weeks ago. Over a year before they became an item, a report claims that Wonders and Davidson had “insane chemistry” on the set of horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies, not only playing a couple in the movie, but “when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The report comes from a Us Weekly source, who also said they are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet.” Hey, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders certainly wouldn’t be the first actor couple to find their roots on the set of a common film – movie co-stars start dating in real-life all the time . Some actors even find their long term partner this way. Blake Lively/Ryan Reynolds, Eva Mendes/Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez/Ben Affleck and Sarah Michelle Gellar/Freddie Prinze Jr. are a few examples.

Chase Sui Wonders is a 26-year-old actress, who is also the niece of American fashion designer Anna Sui and a magna cum laude graduate from Harvard. Aside from Bodies Bodies Bodies, Wonders was also in the HBO Max series Generation and Sofia Coppola’s 2020 movie, On The Rocks.

Things are still fresh between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders for the time being. Just a few months ago, Davidson was reportedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski for about a month and prior to that was in a very high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian for nine months. Davidson famously got tattoos for Kardashian on his body during their relationship, but it looks like he recently removed them .

Bodies Bodies Bodies was filmed back in May 2021 at a Georgian stone manor in Chappaqua, New York, when Davidson was reportedly with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor prior to his entanglement with the Kardashian family. The movie premiered on the festival circuit in Texas’ South By Southwest last spring ahead of A24 releasing the title in summer 2022.

The comedy is about a group of rich 20-something friends who find themselves in a real murder mystery amidst partying in a mansion during a heavy storm. Bodies Bodies Bodies received critical acclaim and also stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace. With another couple coming out of a production of a movie, it’s clear some casting directors just know a good pairing when they see it.