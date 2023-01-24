Pete Davidson Appears To Have Removed All Of His Kim Kardashian Tattoos (Even The Branding!) As He Vacations With Chase Sui Wonders

Despite Pete Davidson saying he was removing his tattoos amid a burgeoning movie career, it wasn’t the most surprising news back in early 2022 when Kim Kardashian revealed that her then-boyfriend had gotten some ink in her honor. However, the Saturday Night Live alum going full Yellowstone by branding her name onto his chest was a bit more shocking. What was intended to be a permanent mark on his body appeared to be gone less than a year later, as the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor was seen shirtless as he vacationed with his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders .

Pete Davidson was photographed on a beach getaway in Hawaii with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. The two have been caught on camera multiple times together since the Meet Cute actor’s fling with Emily Ratajkowski ended, and in photos obtained by Page Six , it appeared that all of the tattoos inspired by The Kardashians star have been lasered off, including the branding of Kim’s name. And here I was thinking a branding couldn't be removed!

The actor was seen back in October with bandages on his neck, leading fans to believe the “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo was no more . That appeared to be confirmed in his shirtless Hawaiian pics, along with the “KNSCP” marking that signified the first initials of Kim Kardashian and her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. (Somewhere Kanye West is breathing a sigh of relief at that one.) Pete Davidson also had the names “Jasmine and Aladdin” removed from his neck — a tat he’d gotten in honor of the couple’s first kiss during an SNL sketch in October 2021.

Apparent confirmation of the extensive laser work comes five months after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship came to an end . Their romance was a major pop culture phenomenon in 2022 and sparked a social media civil war with the reality star’s now-ex-husband Kanye West, who had been trying to win back his estranged wife. The billionaire businesswoman opened up about Pete Davidson’s decision to brand his body with her name, telling Ellen DeGeneres at the time:

I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos,’ because he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He’s like ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it, to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as, like, a scar on me.’

After his nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian was confirmed to be over last August, Pete Davidson was seen with Emily Ratajkowski , before more recently being photographed with Chase Sui Wonders. The comedian-turned-actor, however, keeps his personal life as private as possible (when not dating a Kardashian) so no official announcement has been made regarding the latest in Davidson’s dating life .