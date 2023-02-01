Chase Sui Wonders: 4 Things To Know About Pete Davidson's Rumored Girlfriend

Former SNL star Pete Davidson is rumored to have a new girlfriend, and her name is Chase Sui Wonders.

Fans of the actor/comedian have barely had time to process Davidson’s relationships with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, but it appears that he might have moved on completely from both relationships.

Rumors about Davidson and Wonders first began to swirl when the two were spotted on vacation together in Hawaii at the end of December. But, what do we know about his new boo? Check out this guide to learn a little bit more about the actress/model.

She Graduated From Harvard

Starting with one of the most impressive feats on Chase Sui Wonders’ resume, the 26-year old actress/model is a Harvard graduate.

She graduated magna cum laude from the Ivy League university, where she studied film production. She also wrote for the famed Harvard Lampoon publication during her time in Cambridge, MA. Fellow former Lampoon writers include B.J. Novak and Conan O’Brien, so that’s a pretty prestigious writing gig.

She Played Riley In Genera+ion

One of her first big roles was in Genera+ion, an HBO Max show about young people exploring their sexuality. Wonders played Riley, a popular student and photographer. The show was unfortunately canceled after just one season.

While Genera+ion is no longer on HBO Max, you can find Season 1 of the dramedy on Tubi.

Upcoming for Wonders, she will soon star in the Apple TV+ series, City on Fire. The crime drama, based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, is set to premiere as part of the 2023 TV schedule. She's also said to be appearing in Davidson's Peacock series, Bupkis, according to the IMDb page for the show.

Pete Davidson Was Her Co-Star In Bodies Bodies Bodies

We can’t confirm or deny whether or not Davidson and Wonders first met on the set of Halina Reijn’s slasher film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, but the two did play a couple in the horror movie. Wonders played Emma, while Davidson played David (Emma’s boyfriend). Spoiler alert: they don’t end up together in the movie, but is it possible that their on screen “romance” could have led to a real-life fling? Either way, the hilarious scary movie is definitely one of Gen Z’s favorite A24 horror films.

In addition to the aforementioned black comedy horror movie, Wonders has also appeared in films such as Daniel Isn’t Real (2019), On the Rocks (2020) and Out of the Blue (2022) in her short career.

Her Aunt Is Anna Sui

Her Aunt Is Anna Sui

Okay, so Chase Sui Wonders miiiiight fall under the category of “nepo-baby.” She’s the niece of legendary fashion designer Anna Sui, a Chinese-American designer known for her work with models like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

Wonders has even modeled for her aunt’s brand in the past, appearing in a 2021 print campaign (seen above). So while she’s technically a nepo-baby, her modeling skills still seem on point.

If the rumors are true, they seem like a cute couple! Until we have more info on the potential duo, you can go though a timeline of Pete Davidson’s full dating history.