Pete Davidson Is Now Rocking A Shaved Head After Removing Kim Kardashian Tattoos

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were one of the hottest couples of 2022 before they called it quits back in August after nine months of dating. Sources alleged that Davidson was “torn up” in the immediate aftermath, but he’s since moved on. One of the biggest movies he’s made post-breakup is getting rid of his tattoos devoted to Kardashian . Now, it would appear that the eclectic Davidson has made another change, as he’s currently rocking a shaved head. And lucky for us, we’ve got a good look at the star’s clean dome.

Those who have knowledge of the comedian’s upbringing surely know that he’s a proud New Yorker and a fan of the Knicks. So it was only fitting that one of their games would (inadvertently) serve as a showcase for his shaved head. The Saturday Night Live alum attended the NBA team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. During the event, the fan cam highlighted a few celebrities who were in the crowd, including Chris Rock and Emma Stone. The camera also spotted Jon Stewart sitting with Pete Davidson. You can check out the latter’s new haircut in the Twitter clip down below:

A packed #NBACelebRow in MSG tonight for Knicks-Lakers ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XQ5PlQBG36February 1, 2023 See more

The King of Staten Island star has rocked a handful of interesting hairstyles over the years, with the most striking being his blonde look. (That particular one was appropriate as it matched Kim Kardashian’s blonde locks .) While his natural brunette hair works, I have to say I’m liking the shaved head. Few people can actually pull it off, but the comic actually does so in tremendous fashion. One has to wonder whether this was a personal or professional choice, though, as he might have donned the clippers in preparation for a role. Regardless, of that I have a feeling that the ladies are going to dig it.

For those who don’t know, Pete Davidson has an extensive dating history , which features the likes of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. And his love life has been booming since he broke up with the reality TV star months ago. By December, Davidson was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who he also attended a Knicks game with . Ratajkowski and Davidson eventually broke up as well by the end of 2022 (and the latter has since been spotted with comedian Eric André ). Davidson is now reportedly in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star.

When he’s not romancing Hollywood’s biggest and brightest though, the Suicide Squad alum keeps busy with work. For the past few months, Pete Davidson has been working on his upcoming Peacock show, Bupkis. Production seemed to be going relatively well until last November when Davidson was asked to take some time away from the set following a meltdown. If recent updates are anything to go by, it would seem that he’s doing better these days.

2023 is still young, which means there’s time for one to establish that fresh start they may be looking for, and I can’t think of a cleaner way to kick off a new year than by shaving one’s head. I’m still wondering whether this is a temporary look or one that the funnyman plans to keep for a while. Regardless, it’s a change-up that neatly coincides with the removal of the tattoos and firmly says: “I’m ready for a new chapter.”