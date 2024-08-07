Ben Affleck’s Gotten The Inevitable Breakup Haircut, And Boy Is It Unexpected

Rumors continue to swirl around Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship , highlighted by recent reports of the couple selling their mansion and the Air star moving into a new residence . It's common for many to opt for a new look after a breakup, and it appears Ben Affleck has embraced this tradition with a dramatic transformation. The actor was recently seen with a haircut that embodies reinvention—possibly signaling a fresh start or a new chapter in his life. Or is it a look for a new flick headed to the 2025 movie schedule ?

On Saturday, August 3, the 51-year-old actor turned heads in Los Angeles with a sharply shaved faux-hawk. Exclusive photos by PEOPLE captured the former Justice League star’s fresh cut, which made quite a statement. The actor was dressed in a dark, effortlessly chic ensemble in the pics, pairing a black leather jacket with a Red Hot Chili Peppers tee and grey jeans. The Oscar-winning star completed his look with sleek black and silver aviator sunglasses.

One intriguing possibility is that this new look could be related to the Argo director’s professional projects, particularly the filming of the announced The Accountant 2 . The sequel to the 2016 action movie hit, now under Amazon MGM after acquiring franchise rights from Warner Bros via Artists Equity, is moving swiftly towards production. Director Gavin O’Connor and screenwriter Bill Dubuque are returning for the sequel. Affleck will not only reprise his role as Christian Wolff, the autistic accountant but also serve as a producer. J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson are set to return, although Anna Kendrick will not be part of the cast this time.

The official synopsis for the flick was released and reads:

When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search.

Ben’s comeback as Christian Wolff might demand a significant transformation to match the gritty, high-octane vibe of The Accountant 2. Known for his meticulousness and quiet intensity, Wolff's character aligns perfectly with the Dogma actor’s new, unexpected buzz cut and rugged look. Adding a layer of cool, the actor and director was also spotted cruising on a blue electric motorcycle. This fresh hairstyle and stylish ride around town could be a tease of what we might expect from his performance in the upcoming sequel, or maybe this is just a breakup glow-up.

Whether this change is related to Ben Affleck’s upcoming role or a personal update, we'll keep you informed. Keep an eye on our updates, and if this news has piqued your interest in revisiting The Accountant, you can stream the original film with an AppleTV+ subscription .