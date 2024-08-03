How Is Ben Affleck Feeling After Moving Into His New House Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles With JLo? Here’s What An Insider Says

The ongoing rumored trouble surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship continues, as the Air director has reportedly moved into his new house. Almost two months ago, reports came out that Affleck and JLo were selling their mansion after we learned that they weren’t living together anymore. Now, an insider has opened up about how the Good Will Hunting actor is feeling in his new abode.

Affleck reportedly bought an equestrian estate in LA for $20.5 million, ET reported, and the purchase happened a few weeks after he and JLo put their home on the market. The house has five bedrooms, and apparently, the Argo director likes his new place, but the transition has been a struggle, as an insider claimed:

Ben really likes his new home and feels hopeful about the change. He wanted to move and be closer to Jen Garner and their kids to make co-parenting easier. It’s been a hard time for him, but He’s continuing to make his wellbeing and his family a priority.

It’s been reported that an issue Affleck and JLo had with their old house is it was far away from his kids , who he shares with Jennifer Garner. However, She Knows claimed that his new digs in the Pacific Palisades are actually still quite far away from Garner, and their children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Overall, though, this move has reportedly been good for him, although it’s presented challenges too, which makes sense considering a life adjustment like this is usually never easy.

This report came not long after Bennifer spent their anniversary apart . JLo was in the Hamptons, and she has seemingly spent a lot of her summer on the East Coast. As for Affleck, he was reportedly at his Los Angeles office on July 16. Along with that, ET noted that the Shotgun Wedding actress also spent her birthday in Bridgehampton, New York. Adding to that, the two have allegedly been living in separate homes since at least May.

Overall, these culminate to make things seem not so great for the couple. However, there’s been no official word from them about whether they’re broken up or planning to get a divorce.

Along with the negative rumors and reports, we’ve also heard that Bennifer is allegedly trying to rekindle their romance and they don’t want to “throw in the towel.” However, this news about Affleck and his new home doesn’t seem to support that claim.

Considering we’ve been seeing rumors about their marital issues and living situations for months now, it tracks that Affleck has found a new home. Apparently, it’s also a good fit for him, despite the transition being difficult.

