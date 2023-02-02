Ben Stiller Had Split Up With Christine Taylor. Then The Pandemic Changed Everything

It’s pretty hard to imagine there being positive upsides to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor and their family, there was indeed an upside to being locked down and having nowhere to go. The long-time Hollywood comedic couple split in 2017, but according to Stiller, because of the pandemic, everything has changed.

Ben Stiller participated in a sprawling profile of his life and career for Esquire , in which he discusses everything from his meteoric rise to stardom in the late '90s and early '00s to his battle with pancreatic cancer, the loss of his parents , the hit his career took after the failure of Zoolander 2 , and his separation from Taylor. In the interview, the Meet the Parents actor reveals that when the pandemic began, he and Taylor agreed that it might be best for them to move back in together to spend time with their children while in lockdown. And according to the actor, over time their relationship unexpectedly rekindled. Stiller told the publication:

Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together, and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.

What a remarkable story. While a lot of tragedy was experienced during the 2020 pandemic, it’s nice to hear something positive came for this family during such trying times. The Tropic Thunder director says he believes the key to a successful relationship is respecting the differences you share with your partner. He continued:

We have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy.

That is sound relationship advice from the Dodgeball actor.

Stiller, best known for his comedy work such as the Night at the Museum trilogy , has been spending a lot of time lately creating more dramatic fare. He is currently working on a documentary about his parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, which will recount their 61 years of marriage and their time as a hit comedy team, Stiller and Meara. He’s also deep into post-production on Season 2 of his hit workplace satire Severance–which all nine episodes he directed. While the actor may have a busy schedule and a slew of new projects (like his upcoming adaptation of Rachel Maddow’s book Bag Man ) on the horizon, the actor told Esquire that the pandemic has recalibrated his perspective on his career and his family. He told the outlet that children have a different perspective on their parents' career.. He said:

What I’ve learned is that your kids are not keeping score on your career.

A new outlook on family life and a relationship rekindling is an unexpected upside to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though I wish it hadn’t taken such a dire time in world history to accomplish it, I'm happy for Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. We want all the best for their beautiful family. If readers are interested in seeing the Hollywood couple together on screen, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is available with an HBO Max subscription . You can also watch them costar in the hilarious fashion satire Zoolander with your Hulu subscription .