Benedict Wong: What To Watch If You Like The Doctor Strange Actor

When it comes to some of the new 2022 movie releases , a big one that everyone has been talking about is Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and you want to know who is one of the stars? Benedict Wong, who plays Wong. A fitting name, is it not?

But, while plenty of people know him from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the sorcerer supreme, there are so many Benedict Wong movies and TV shows out there that you can stream if you want to learn more about the actor and see some of his fantastic work over the last several years. Let's take a look at what really shows off his acting talent.

Marco Polo (Netflix)

The Netflix series, Marco Polo, is based on a real person, the son of a Venetian merchant who is left behind in China and ends up becoming a leader during the Mongol Empire under the mentorship of Kublai Khan, one of the Great Khans.

While this show is fictional, the backstory about who the characters are is real, and Benedict Wong actually starred as Kublai Khan. If you think he’s great in the MCU, you should see him in something like this where he really fights with swords, and uses hand to hand combat to constantly outdo his enemies. Marco Polo was actually one of the most expensive shows that Netflix ever did - which is why it’s a shame that it was cancelled after only two seasons . But, it’s still a great watch for fans of Wong’s acting ability.

Stream Marco Polo on Netflix.

Annihilation (Paramount Plus)

Next up, we have Annihilation. This sci-fi thriller stars several big names, who play a group of scientists on a mission to enter into a quarantined zone that has turned into a strange world due to aliens inhabiting the area - but this adventure soon turns deadly.

Benedict Wong played Lomax, the interviewer who really gets down to the bones of the story of the scientists who went into the Shimmer (the quarantine zone), and while his role isn’t as big as some of the others in this film, his character is essential in driving the plot forward, and even if just acting as an interviewer, his calm voice and persona was perfect for this part. The Annihilation ending is also just crazy - it’s a shame the movie did so poorly at the box office.

Stream Annihilation on Paramount Plus.

Rent/buy Annihilation on Amazon.

Nine Days (Starz)

Moving on, we have a personal favorite of mine, Nine Days. This smaller, independent film follows the story of a man and his assistant as they interview souls for the chance to be born, but when one of his former souls has their life come to an end suddenly, he finds himself questioning everything.

This movie is one of those films that makes you think for hours on end - and everyone should see it at least once. Benedict Wong stars as Kyo, the assistant to Will (Winston Duke) who aids in bringing the souls into existence, and I absolutely love his chemistry with Duke. These two should really be in more films together because they worked as partners perfectly. This is also one of Zazie Beetz's best films, but it’s also a shining light for Wong, as well.

Stream Nine Days on Starz.

Buy Nine Days on Amazon.

The Martian (Amazon)

Oh, The Martian is a classic. In this Academy Award-nominated feature film, The Martian tells the story of an astronaut who is left behind on the red planet when his team is forced to leave, thinking he is dead. Now, it’s up to him to somehow survive while the rest of his team tries to figure out a way to get him back when it’s revealed he’s very much alive.

The Martian has so many stars, from Matt Damon to Donald Glover to many, many others, but Benedict Wong is also a fantastic addition to the cast. He plays Bruce Ng, the director of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a character who aids in helping Matt Damon’s character survive and somehow get back down to earth. Everyone works together so well in this film alongside Wong, and not only does he get to show his charismatic personality, but his dramatic skills, as well.

Rent/buy The Martian on Amazon.

Raya And The Last Dragon (Disney+)

Next up, we have a Disney film that is sure to entertain both young and old. Raya and the Last Dragon follows the titular character, Raya, in a quest across the ancient world where she seeks to reunite the nations in order banish evil spirits from her home, with the aid of some friends from each realm.

The Raya and the Last Dragon cast is stacked with celebrity voices, including Benedict Wong, who voices Tong in the film, a warrior with a heart of gold and an eccentric personality that truly sticks with you as you watch the film. Out of everyone, I have to say I love him the most, if not for the fact that Wong’s voice-acting was so great and added so much personality to the gruff man, more than I ever thought I would see. There were things about the movie that I didn't love , but Wong’s voice skills were certainly a huge win among everything else.

Stream Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.

Rent/buy Raya and the Last Dragon on Amazon.

Deadly Class (Amazon Prime)

Let’s see Benedict Wong be a badass again in Deadly Class. This Syfy series that ran for one season follows the story of King’s Dominion, a private academy that looks normal from the outside, but on the inside, trains its students to become the ultimate assassins.

Benedict Wong freaking shines in this show, man, and it upsets me that there was only one season. His character, Master Lin, is a no-nonsense, kick-ass headmaster who truly got me hyped while watching this show, and his ruthlessness was just the perfect amount that I needed to really appreciate his character. Wong is awesome in these badass roles and damn it, he needs to have so many more of them. Less special effects, more stuff with knives and swords, please!

Stream Deadly Class on Amazon Prime.

Redemption (Netflix)

In this action drama, Redemption (released as Hummingbird in other countries), tells the story of a war veteran who is haunted by his past and the former crimes that he has committed, but soon, his life begins to change when he meets someone who pulls him right back into a life of crime.

While the film itself has a story that could have been written a little better, in my eyes, I think that Redemption overall is a great action movie with some substantial drama. Benedict Wong portrays Mr. Choy, one of the main villains of the film, and again, Wong performs excellently as someone who is bad. I know he does well in good-guy roles too, but he really knows how to be scary sometimes, and Redemption shows that.

Stream Redemption on Netflix.

Rent/buy Redemption on Amazon.

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Bet you weren’t expecting this one. Black Mirror, a popular Netflix anthology series, takes place in alternate worlds where certain kinds of technology has taken over society and influences our culture, most of the time for the worst, and creates chaos.

While there are so many great Black Mirror episodes , Benedict Wong actually had a starring role in the Season 3 episode, “Hated in the Nation,” where he played Shaun Li, someone who works on cases on behalf of the National Crime Agency. This episode is quite complex, as its main theme is that it brings attention to the seriousness of cancel culture, but Black Mirror is a show you should really go into without too many plot details.

Just know that Benedict Wong is fantastic in this role, as well, and really kills it - and you don’t need to watch any other Black Mirror episode to enjoy the great story in this.

Stream Black Mirror on Netflix.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)

Next up, we have The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. This Netflix original series, which served as a prequel to The Dark Crystal, pairs fantasy and puppetry in an epic tale about three Gelflings who take it upon themselves to begin a rebellion against their former rulers when their home is threatened.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has so many well-known actors who voiced characters in this, and Benedict Wong is just one of many. He voiced the character The General (also known as skekVar), one of the leaders, and his voice was, again, perfect. It makes me wonder why Wong hasn’t done more voice work, because he suited this character so well. I’m still upset that the show was cancelled after only one season .

Stream The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix.

His Role In Doctor Strange - And Other MCU Films

We obviously have to put this here. While Benedict Wong first showed up as Wong in Doctor Strange in 2016, he has continued to make appearances in a variety of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, such as Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and most recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While the whole Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast is incredible in their own right, Benedict Wong as Wong is just perfection. He’s funny, serious, and has the right amount of sass in him to make the best Sorcerer Supreme, and I for one can’t wait to see what he’s going to do next in the MCU.

Stream the MCU films on Disney+.

Rent/buy the MCU films on Amazon.

I’m sure it’ll only be a matter of time before we see more amazing work from Benedict Wong, but for now, we have all these awesome choices to pick from. Maybe you found an all new movie to hyperfixate on for a little bit.