Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

At long last, the mind-bending spectacle that is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in the wild, and not a moment too soon. One of the most anticipated 2022 movies includes everything fans of the sprawling film franchise have come to expect (and want), including a great story about the dangers of inter-dimensional travel and how grief can poison someone, as well as all that dazzling action that has become the norm in recent years.

Another thing that makes Sam Raimi’s return to the superhero genre such a gem is the outstanding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast, which is stellar from top to bottom. If you have watched the movie, or at least plan on seeing it, and wondered why some of the actors look so familiar, don’t worry because we’re about to break it down. Also, there aren’t any spoilers or mystery characters listed below, so you’re safe!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange)

Donning the Cloak of Levitation as Dr. Stephen Strange once more in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the eponymous sorcerer in his first standalone movie since the character’s introduction back in 2016.

Outside of his various appearances in some of the best Marvel movies over the years, including the final two (for now) Avengers movies, Cumberbatch has made a career out of giving tremendous performances in a number of different genres and mediums. Whether it’s in gripping biographical dramas like The Imitation Game, the BBC mystery series Sherlock, or providing the voice and motion capture work for one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s most iconic creations in the Hobbit trilogy, there isn’t much the talented and versatile actor can’t, or won’t do, even when it comes to playing tormented and closed-off cowboys like in The Power of the Dog.



(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch)

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: The Age of Ultron (if you don’t count the Captain America: Winter Soldier end credits sequence), takes on the tormented enhanced human once more in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though she is a far different person than the young Avenger we first met all those years ago.

Outside of her appearances in various Marvel movies and the popular WandaVision Disney+ series (which first saw her take on the Scarlet Witch moniker from the comic books), Olsen has given several remarkable performances with her list of best movies including titles like Wind River, Very Good Girls, and the unforgettable and disturbing Martha Marcy May Marlene, which was her feature length debut back in 2011.



(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez)

Xochitl Gomez makes her MCU debut as America Chavez, one of the most exciting and promising members of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast. Her portrayal of the young, energetic, hungry, and incredibly powerful character who has the ability to punch through the Multiverse instantly makes Gomez a star in the making.

Although she hasn’t done much as far as movies go (she was in a 2021 short film called Boob Sweat, and Shadow Wolves a couple of years before that), fans of the 2020 Netflix revival of The Baby-Sitters Club will recognize Gomez from her portrayal of Dawn Schafer. Gomez also showed up on Raven’s Home, You’re the Worst, and Gentified prior to that. And, with how likable her character is in the new Marvel movie, there's a good chance we'll be talking about Gomez for quite some time.



(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Benedict Wong (Wong)

Returning as Wong, The Sorcerer Supreme and sworn protector of Kamar-Taj in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Benedict Wong, who has now played the character in six movies (and seven times in total if you include the What If…? animated Disney+ series).

Throughout his impressive career, Wong has appeared in non-superhero movies like Moon, The Martian, Raya and the Last Dragon, Prometheus, and Sunshine, to name just a very small portion of his film work. His accomplishments on the small screen are just as notable with appearances on several dozen shows over the years, including The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Marco Polo, Top Boy, The Bill, and all sorts of one-off performances like the one he gave in a 2016 episode of the sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror.



(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer)

Rachel McAdams is back again as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which makes this her third time taking on the role of Dr. Stephen Strange’s former colleague and one-time love interest, only this time she is playing multiple versions of the character throughout the multiverse.

Ever since breaking out in 2004 with iconic performances in Mean Girls and The Notebook, McAdams has consistently been one of the most turned-to stars in Hollywood, with incredible and versatile turns in movies like Midnight in Paris, About Time, Spotlight, and Game Night, to name just a few of her big screen accomplishments. During that same stretch of time, McAdams has popped up on shows like Slings and Arrows, True Detective Season 2, and the best episode of What If...? Season 1.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo)

Reprising his role of Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who once again plays Dr. Strange’s mysterious and vengeful former mentor and close confidant who has a bone to pick with the Master of the Mystic Arts.

Outside of the realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ejiofor has found a great deal of success in a variety of different roles that range from Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated performances in the likes of 12 Years a Slave and Kinky Boots. And then there are notable appearances in movies like Children of Men, American Gangster, and Love Actually. Ejiofor has also popped up on a number of TV programs throughout his career, including Trust, Tsunami: The Aftermath, Dancing on the Edge, and the 2022 Showtime adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff)

Julian Hilliard shows up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Billy Maximoff, one of two twin boys Wanda Maximoff originally created as a figment of her imagination on WandaVision.

Although he is mostly known for playing one of Wanda and Vision’s mysterious sons on the mind-bending and genre-jumping Disney+ streaming series (and now the Marvel Phase 4 movie), Hilliard has also made several appearances in some high-profile projects throughout his young career. This includes movies like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Color out of Space, and Never Goin’ Back, as well as a list of TV credits that includes Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Haunting of Hill House.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Jett Klyne (Tommy Maximoff)

Jett Klyne returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe once again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with his portrayal of Tommy Maximoff, the second twin son of Wanda Maximoff introduced on WandaVision.

Over the course his career, which started with him being a Gerber baby, per Penticton Western News, Klyne has been in a little bit of everything, including brief appearances on shows like Supergirl, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The X-Files, Supernatural, and several others. He has also popped up in movies like Skyscraper, Z, and The Puppet Killer, to name just a few.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Nicodemus West)

Michael Stuhlbarg makes a brief appearance in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast, once again playing Dr. Nicodemus West, Stephen Strange’s rival surgeon from the 2016 origin story.

When he’s not playing a character that seems to get enjoyment out of trading barbs with Dr. Strange and talking about how his life was affected by Thanos’ “Blip,” Stuhlbarg takes on a number of different roles in various film, TV, and stage productions. Over the years, Stuhlbarg has appeared in movies like Hugo, Steve Jobs, Trumbo, Call Me by Your Name, and The Shape of Water. His TV credits include everything from Boardwalk Empire to The Looming Tower and Your Honor to Dopesick. He currently appears on the HBO true crime drama series, The Staircase.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sheila Atim (Sara)

Sheila Atim, one of the Marvel newcomers to appear in the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness cast, shows up as Sara, one of the fearless sorcerers tasked with defending Kamar-Taj during the deadly siege on the headquarters of the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

A classically trained actress, Atim has popped up in major stage productions throughout England, including several stints at Shakespeare’s Globe in plays like Othello and The Lightning Child. Atim’s TV work is just as impressive with appearances on shows like Harlots, The Feed, The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad, and more. She has also had roles in movies like Bruised and The Show. She’ll next appear in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega.



(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Adam Hugill (Rintrah)

And then there is newcomer Adam Hugill, who provides the voice of Rintrah, the green Minotaur-like character seen defending Kamar-Taj from attack throughout Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Hugill made his professional acting debut in 2019 with an appearance on the DC Comics series Pennyworth. Later that year he would appear on World of Fire before making a brief appearance in Sam Mendes' intense military drama, 1917 (which also featured a brief performance by Benedict Cumberbatch). Hugill has also shown up on The Watch and Sherwood since then.

But, this is only a part of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as there is no fun in ruining the movie's big surprises for those who haven't seen it yet. Since you're here, get a head start on all those other upcoming Marvel movies.