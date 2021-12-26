Best Buy Sells Classic Arcade Game Cabinets And I Can’t Believe I Can Actually Afford Them

The holiday season is coming to a close and now it's time to focus on what's important- buying more stuff and figuring out how to somehow fit it in my apartment. While browsing Best Buy deals to give my home theater an upgrade, I noticed that in addition to their slew of Marvel and Star Wars toys, they also have old-school arcade game cabinets, gaming tables, and even pinball machines among their inventory.

What I thought were only accessible in my youth at arcades and pizza parlors were now suddenly (and dangerously) close to ending up in my office. I initially assumed that such classics like Marvel vs Capcom and Mortal Kombat II would cost astronomical amounts and was delighted to learn that these nostalgic titles can be obtained for less than the price of rent.

I've rounded up a few of my favorite movie-related games below, but you can also check out other classics like PAC-MAN, Galaga, and more here.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Marvel vs Capcom Arcade Cabinet: $549.99 at Best Buy Marvel vs Capcom Arcade Cabinet: $549.99 at Best Buy - This cabinet was an instant classic, featuring five games, including Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems, Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Star Wars Virtual Pinball Machine: $749.99 at Best Buy Star Wars Virtual Pinball Machine: $749.99 at Best Buy - Use the force to play such games as Boba Fett, A New Hope, Ahch-To Island, Battle of Mimban, Darth Vadar, Masters of the Force, Star Wars: Rebels, Han Solo, The Force Awakens and The Empire Strikes Back.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Mortal Kombat II 2-player Countercade: $149.99 at Best Buy Mortal Kombat II 2-player Countercade: $149.99 at Best Buy - "Get over here" and fight a friend in the original Mortal Kombat™, Mortal Kombat II™, Mortal Kombat 3™, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3™.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day Arcade Cabinet: $699.99 at Best Buy Terminator 2: Judgement Day Arcade Cabinet: $699.99 at Best Buy - T2: Judgement Day is ready for one or two players to take on the roles of T-800 cyborgs while utilizing light guns as controls. The game features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Eddie Furlong reprising their respective roles in digitized footage.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet: $599.99 at Best Buy Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet: $599.99 at Best Buy - Team up with the turtles as you fight your way through the Foot Clan, save April from Bebop and Rocksteady, and defeat Shredder!

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Mortal Kombat/Midway Gaming Table: $549.99 at Best Buy Mortal Kombat/Midway Gaming Table: $549.99 at Best Buy - No need to enter the "blood code!" This cabinet includes Mortal Kombat™, Mortal Kombat 2™, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3™.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Cabinet: $599.99 at Best Buy Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Cabinet: $599.99 at Best Buy - This Wi-Fi-enabled cabinet allows for online multiplayer mode and comes with 12 games, including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Marvel Pinball Arcade: $749.99 at Best Buy Marvel Pinball Arcade: $749.99 at Best Buy - "Assemble!" and enjoy multiple games such as Spider-Man, Civil War, Wolverine, X-Men, Thor, Marvel's Women of Power- A-Force, Ghost Rider, Venom, Fantastic Four, and Fear Itself.





(Image credit: Best Buy)

The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade Cabinet: $599.99 at Best Buy The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade Cabinet: $599.99 at Best Buy - Play in online-multiplayer mode against friends as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wild cast of characters.

(Image credit: Best Buy)