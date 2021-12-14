Best Buy Has Green Monday Deals For Star Wars and Marvel Fans
By Cody Beck published
Green Monday is here and it's one more chance to get those last-minute holiday gifts on sale.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean that the deals are over and done with. The second Monday in December is known as "Green Monday", and this year, Best Buy has tons of great options across multiple price ranges for Star Wars and Marvel fans.
We're scouring the web to find the best deals and gift ideas for movie and television fans and those on their shopping lists and we'll be updating our gift guides frequently this holiday season, so make sure to check back to see what's new!
Marvel Legends Series War Machine Electronic Helmet:
$99.99 $93.99 at Best Buy
Save $6 - Fans of the Tony Stark-designed War Machine technology can enjoy features such as 2 LEDs for light FX in the eyes, as well as awesome sound FX.
Arcade1Up Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table:
$699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - Includes X-Men: COTA, Marvel Super Heroes, Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, MSH vs SF, Marvel vs Capcom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse and MSH: War of the Gems!
LEGO - Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter:
$59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy
Save $12 - Includes 3 minifigures: Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon, and a Mandalorian Loyalist- all with blasters and jetpacks!
Marvel - Legends Captain America Stealth Shield:
$120.99 $108.99 at Best Buy
Save $12 - This premium collector shield features adjustable straps and the signature stealth shield color scheme.
Star Wars - Grogu, The Child, 12-in Plush Motion RC Toy:
$64.99 $43.99 at Best Buy
Save $21 - Controls modes include Follow Me, Curious, Hide & Seek and Sound Only, or use the joystick to move Grogu where you want it to go!
Marvel Avengers: Endgame Marvel’s Stormbreaker Electronic Axe Thor Gear:
$159.99 $139.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Forged in the heart of a dying star, this Stormbreaker axe comes with sound FX!
Star Wars - Darth Vader Boombox:
$39.99 $14.99 at Best Buy
Save $25 - Prepare to sound like you've Joined the dark side with this Star Wars Darth Vader voice-changing boombox and walkie-talkies set.
Hasbro - Star Wars The Black Series Kit Fisto Force FX Lightsaber:
$199.99 $178.99 at Best Buy
Save $21 - The Black Series Kit Fisto lightsaber includes intricate detail that fans will love as well as a stand to hold while not in use.
Star Wars - Galactic Snackin’ Grogu:
$84.99 $59.99
Save $25 - This lil Baby Yoda come equipped with multiple sounds, fun animated motions, and interactive accessories!
Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask:
$19.99 $15.99 at Best Buy
Save $4 - Channel your inner Wakandan with both fixed and pulsating mask lights.
Check out the rest of our gift guides on CinemaBlend or click the banner below for our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift Ideas For Film And TV Fans.
