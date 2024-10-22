No One’s Talking About The Best Part Of Those Leaked Jurassic World: Rebirth Pics With Scarlett Johansson

The Jurassic World franchise is gearing up for a major comeback, and fans are anxiously awaiting more details about its next entry on the 2025 movie schedule . While many are curious about what the next chapter in the Jurassic Universe has in store for dinosaur enthusiasts, there’s one key aspect from the leaked set photos of Scarlett Johansson that has flown under the radar—and it’s not about the dinosaurs. This time around, the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth is steering clear of the infamous "high-heeled" misstep that drew so much attention in the previous trilogy.

ScarJo isn’t making the same fashion faux pas that had audiences talking back in 2015 when Bryce Dallas Howard’s character Claire Dearing spent an entire movie sprinting from Dinos while wearing high heels. Instead, the former MCU star’s character will be smart and practical, as evidenced in the latest on-set photos where she’s seen in a sharp, well-fitted suit—paired with sneakers. That’s right, Jurassic World is ditching the stilettos for something far more believable.

Filming for the latest installment in the beloved Dino franchise has shifted to New York City, bringing the action to the heart of Manhattan. On October 20th, Scarlett Johansson and Rupert Friend, two of the stars of Rebirth, were spotted in the middle of a scene on the city’s busy streets.

In the recently released behind-the-scenes photos, the Ghost World actress is seen getting down to business in what appears to be a pivotal scene from Rebirth. Dressed in a sharp yet understated business-casual ensemble, the Lucy star rocks a tailored blue suit, a casual T-shirt, and—most notably—a pair of fresh white sneakers.

Those sneakers? They’re from the eco-conscious brand Veja, sporting their signature Esplar silhouette. Made of leather, the shoes feature the brand’s iconic black “V” logo on the side and the Veja name across the back collar and tongue. It’s a perfect mix of style and practicality, aligning with what seems to be a more grounded approach to the film’s wardrobe choices.

In 2015's Jurassic World, Claire’s impractical footwear choice was the subject of endless jokes and memes. Fans couldn’t quite believe that a character could not only flee from but outpace a T-Rex while sporting a pair of shiny pumps. Bryce Dallas Howard defended the costume choice back then, saying it was part of Claire’s character arc—starting as an uptight businesswoman before evolving into a more adaptable, action-ready heroine. But that didn’t stop fans from being skeptical.

It seems the franchise has learned from its past mistakes. The decision to put Johansson in a comfortable pair of sneakers says a lot about the tone Rebirth is aiming for. While we don’t know much about her character yet, the wardrobe alone signals that she’s someone prepared for action, practicality, and survival. In a movie where outsmarting apex predators is a must, being able to run—comfortably—is more important than ever.

The next installment in one of the best sci-fi movie franchises marks the seventh entry in the Jurassic Park series. This latest installment introduces a fresh ensemble cast. The Her star takes the lead after publicly revealing her longstanding fandom and how long she’s been dying to get into the franchise .

While the plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth remains a well-guarded secret, Johansson's wardrobe choice might give us a glimpse into the film's broader narrative. Could her character come from a corporate world, only to find herself thrown into the chaos of dinosaurs and survival, much like Claire in the earlier films? We’ll have to wait and see. One thing is sure, though: Scarlett Johansson’s practical sneakers have already outrun the franchise’s infamous high-heeled misstep.