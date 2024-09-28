Jurassic World 4 Has Wrapped, See How Its Producer Celebrated

There's been much discussion regarding Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth film in the franchise and the seventh installment in the overall Jurassic Park saga. While many of the finer details on the dino-filled flick have mostly been kept under wraps, some story details have been divulged. Earlier this summer, it was also confirmed by franchise producer Frank Marshall that J-World 4 filming was ramping up. Keeping up with his trend of providing updates, Marshall has now confirmed that the film has officially wrapped.

Frank Marshall teased the star of production this past June when he shared a photo from his “office” – the stunning Phulay Bay, which is a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The gorgeous snapshot he showed off was enough to make any fan – or person in need of a vacation – green with envy. When confirming the completion of filming, the Raiders of the Lost Ark producer went for a considerably less grandiose approach. He opted to share a pic of a sweet little souvenir, which you can see in the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Frank Marshall (@ledoctor) A photo posted by on

The cap appears to be a memento for crew members and may have even been a wrap gift. Regardless, that’s a cool little trinket that I’d personally love to have myself. I’d imagine that the Seabiscuit producer has plenty of fun keepsakes like this one, which makes this movie aficionado all the more envious. That aside, though, this post should come as welcome news to anyone who’s anticipating the upcoming Jurassic World movie. With the cameras no longer rolling, it means the movie will enter post production and move a step closer to completion.

A strong team has been assembled for the latest entry in the blockbuster series – both in front and behind the camera. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein and Mahershala Ali are among the ensemble. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Gareth Edwards directs from a script written by legacy talent David Koepp. This movie marks the first Jurassic film that Koepp has been credited with penning since 1997’s The Lost World. As a whole, this combination of collaborators is surely exciting and should help bolster the upcoming sequel.

More on Jurassic World (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Scarlett Johansson Has Wanted To Do A Jurassic Park Movie For ‘Like 15 Years’, Shares Her Sweet Reaction To Being On Set

In June, the first plot details for J-World 4 were released, with the basic premise being that three adults and three teens find themselves stranded on a dinosaur-inhabited island. More official Rebirth plot details dropped in August, which confirmed that the movie takes place five years after the events of 2022’s Dominion, at which point the dinosaur population is starting to die out. Amid that, a covert ops team is tasked with obtaining genetic material from three powerful dinosaurs. But, after saving a family from a failed sailing expedition, both groups find themselves on an island holding a dark secret.

What isn’t a secret is that I’m curious to see what this film has to offer and wonder if it’ll manage to recapture the spirit of the saga’s earlier entries. On that note, fans have quite a wait before they’ll be able to see the movie in its entirety. Nevertheless, thanks to Frank Marshall’s new post, I’m now comforted by the knowledge that the flick is now officially in the can.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to storm into theaters on July 2 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Those who want to prepare themselves for the film should buckle down and read up on the ins and outs of the Jurassic Park Universe.