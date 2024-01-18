Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game Trailer Is Finally Here, And It Already Looks Better Than Dial Of Destiny

Like many other fans, whenever I think about attempting to watch the Indiana Jones movies , I’m reminded of the disappointment that called itself Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Admittedly, there’s a mixed bag of reactions out there pertaining to director James Mangold’s cinematic capstone. That’s the same sort of climate that usually surrounds licensed video games, like Bethesda’s new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The big difference is, even with only the first trailer to go by, I’m already into this uncanny valley return of Harrison Ford’s archaeologist/action hero. Released by Bethesda Softworks today, our first look at this midquel adventure already looks like way more fun than the fifth Indy movie. Sending us back to 1937, a time where Dr. Jones is still fighting the Nazis and Marcus Brody is still alive, this is our hero back in his prime.

That’s only part of the excitement, as Bethesda’s 2021 announcement of this Indiana Jones game looks to have yielded an adventure that could be the most action packed game in this Lucasfilm property. Although, the more I think about the past of Indy games and Bethesda’s recent track record, the more I’m starting to level out all of this enthusiasm with some serious questions.

I’m mainly interested in how Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is already being promised for a 2024 release after only being announced in 2021. Game development isn’t exactly as clockwork or as relatively short as moviemaking, and three years seems quick, but doable. Though the fact that Project 007 ’s 2020 announcement still hasn’t yielded many answers, or a release date surrounding the James Bond video game, makes this happening look a bit rushed by comparison.

Not to mention, Bethesda has kind of landed itself in hot water over the past couple of years. With its launches of ambitious titles like Fallout ‘76 and more recently Starfield, the company’s reputation has been a bit tarnished thanks to severely buggy products. Which only makes me further wonder about the quality of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as three years is nothing compared to the extended history behind Starfield’s development.

I’m still positive about this new ride with Indy, as bringing him back for a caper in between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the right move. Focusing itself in between two of the more beloved entries in the canon, there seems to be potential for Indiana to return to the magic that made us all love him to begin with.

Also, with the addition of Locus, a villain or henchman played by the legendary Tony Todd, that’s just enough to swing me back over to being excited about the wait ahead. Still, if it's all the same to you, dear readers, I think I'll hold onto my hat a little tighter until we get a closer look at what to expect.

Gamers looking forward to becoming Indy themselves will have to keep their eyes peeled though, as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be released in an undisclosed date in 2024. We'll see if that timeframe sticks, even if this launch will be limited to XBox Series X/S and PC users, for the time being.