One Big Reason We're Probably Never Going To See Twisters' Now-Infamous Kiss Scene, And Why I'm OK With It

People are still making a scene about a moment cut from Twisters, one of the unquestionable successes of the 2024 movie schedule . So one would think that sort of outcry would push for the now-infamous Tyler/Kate kiss that Steven Spielberg suggested be cut to be released. Well, there’s a pretty big reason why we’re probably never going to see Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ romantic moment for ourselves. Which, if we’re going to open this subject again, is a-ok with me.

Twisters’ Home Video Release Will Not Include Tyler And Kate’s Kiss

The good news, which inspired this very discussion, is that you can now rent or buy Twisters through all fine digital film retailers. So, if you’re looking to chase those feelings again, then you’ve got one more way to do so, and in the comfort of your own home. And, while the official press release announcing the movie does promise a selection of deleted scenes, CinemaBlend obtained further comments, which included this very specific stipulation:

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment’s premium digital release of the summer blockbuster film, Twisters, will be available to own or rent digitally for the first time on August 13, 2024, with a never-before-seen gag reel and select deleted scenes. It does not include an alternate [version] of the film’s final scene featuring a kiss between characters Tyler (Glen Powell) and Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones).

The fandom was clearly read like a book on that one, as Universal Pictures Home Entertainment had a statement to go and everything. Now, before you go hoping that this might be something withheld for the still undated physical release, don’t hold your breath. Save for the promise of “additional featurettes,” there’s no sign of Twisters’ ending getting the old “see what you didn’t see in theaters” treatment.

Now, I know that’s going to make some people feel crispier than a rack of ribs on an Oklahoma summer night. And I do feel for those folks, as there are alternate cuts and endings that I wish existed on the home releases of movies like World War Z and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. However, in the case of Twisters, I have my reasons for feeling like we got the proper ending the first time around.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures; & Amblin Entertainment)

I’m Perfectly Fine With Twisters Shelving The Kiss Entirely

No, I haven’t defected to the side of Gen Z moviegoers who prefer platonic relationships on screen. Rather, I think that what we’re seeing between Tyler and Kate doesn’t necessarily need to end in romance. I mean, Kate just gets over the death of her boyfriend, Jeb (Daryl McCormack), through the course of this movie, an event which traumatized her out of storm chasing for five years!

If we’re ready to think of Bill Paxton as Twister’s true villain , then we need to consider putting magical romantic connections forged by intense depictions of bad weather in that same line of fire. Though, with Twisters continuing to make money at a steady clip, sequel talks could be brewing as we speak. That would allow us to follow the would-be couple’s journey through another round of storms and romance.

And that’s not even a given, because I honestly think it’d be kind of cool to follow a new team of storm chasers in each potential sequel. Nature is the slasher in these movies, and your most iconic killers don’t always return to the same survivors to pick them off one by one. Just as we don't need Kate and Tyler to kiss like pandas some people really want to see pair up at this cinematic zoo, Twisters also proved we don't need legacy characters to have a good time.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As much as I hate to be the bearer of bad news, Tyler and Kate’s kiss just might have officially end up in the same void that The Shining’s alternate ending resides in. And, yes, I know there's footage of the moment being shot online, but it's not the moment we would have received, had it stayed in the film.

But why let that spoil your love of a fun time? If you’re already on the bandwagon, you can now rent or buy director Lee Isaac Chung’s continuation of the Twister legacy on digital! Or, if you want to really catch a thrill, you can currently buy tickets to Twisters 4DX return, which is set to kick off on August 30th, for one week only!